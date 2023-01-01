Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
Stephen Greif Dies: ‘The Crown’ & ‘Blake’s 7’ Actor Was 78
British actor Stephen Greif, who appeared in such series as the BBC’s Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith and EastEnders as well as Netflix’s The Crown, has died. His representatives announced the news in a Twitter post. No cause of death was revealed. He was 78. Greif’s long career spanned theater, television and film. Born in Hertfordshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank, the UK Press Association reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Dead To Me' Lands At No....
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Reveals Leslie Jordan's Replacement in First Look at Winter Premiere
It's been two months since beloved actor Leslie Jordan died. At the time of his death, he was starring in Call Me Kat at Phil. As TV Insider noted, the show cast Vicki Lawrence to fill the void left by Jordan. Now, the publication has the first look at Lawrence's character, Phil's mother.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
NME
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
‘Emily in Paris’: Mindy’s Music Career Was Written For Ashley Park
Ashley Park is a Tony and Grammy-nominated artist and 'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star wrote a music career into her character Mindy's storyline.
Tri-City Herald
The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Is Coming! Release Date Details, 1st Look and More
Her story! The highly anticipated Bridgerton prequel, officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will follow “Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power,” according to Netflix’s logline. Fans may know Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. However, they’ll be introduced to India Ria Amarteifio as a young version of the royal.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'
Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
WUSA
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Return Date Revealed: Watch the Teaser
Yellowstone is taking a break before it returns for the second half of season 5. In a new 30-second promo during Sunday's midseason finale, Paramount Network revealed the Duttons will be back this summer with new episodes. Until then, fans can get behind-the-scenes insights and never-before-heard stories about the making...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
WUSA
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 8 Recap: Beth and Jamie Go to War After Plans to Kill Each Other Are Revealed
Spoiler ahead! Do not proceed if you have not watched Sunday's season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone. It's officially war on Yellowstone. On Sunday's season 5 midseason finale, titled "A Knife and No Coin," Jamie (Wes Bentley) made a bold move going all in on his plan to remove John (Kevin Costner) as Montana governor, revealing in a stunning press conference that the attorney general's office was officially moving forward with impeachment proceedings. His move was the catalyst for the chaos that unraveled in the hour, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) learned about the existence of the "train station," a deep Dutton family secret, and both Duttons alluding to enacting plans to permanently take each other out for good.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy unveils new look at Ellen Pompeo's exit storyline
Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in her long-running character Dr Meredith Grey's exit storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital behind in season 19 and is set to depart the series in February next year.
WUSA
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45
Jeremiah Green has died. The Modest Mouse drummer, whose stage 4 cancer battle was revealed in December, died on New Year's Eve, the band announced on Instagram. He was 45. "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote alongside a photo of the late drummer. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out."
Netflix Shares The First Image Of Lady Agatha Danbury In The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
Netflix is ready to kick off the new year with a bit of good news. The streaming platform has unveiled the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte. Played by Arsema Thomas, the first image of Agatha Danbury places the young royal staring into the eyes of another woman in the midst of the evening.
startattle.com
George & Tammy (Episode 6) Series finale, “Justified & Ancient”, trailer, release date
After over a decade apart, a devastating event reunites George and Tammy for one final tour. Will country music’s greatest power couple find clarity and grace before they face their final curtain? Startattle.com – George & Tammy | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Justified & Ancient”. Release...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App
When it comes to Big Ed and Liz's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. The two appeared on part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, sharing that they got back together but also live separately and didn't even share a hotel room while filming the tell-all in New York.
WUSA
Cher Celebrates New Year's Eve With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Engagement Speculation
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in 2023 together! The 76-year-old singer took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share a pic from their festivities, and made sure to show off the massive diamond ring her 36-year-old music executive beau got her for Christmas. The shot shows Cher smiling...
Comments / 0