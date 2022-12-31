ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&M Travels to Face a Pair of Top-25 Foes

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team hits the road to start the new year for a top-10 showdown with No. 9 Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., before travelling to Atlanta for a double-dual against No. 21 Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m.
Aggies Open SEC Play With Road Matchup vs. Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M men's basketball team opens 2023 with a SEC road clash against the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Exactech Arena. The Aggies lead the nation in free throws made and rank No. 3 nationally in FT attempted, and Texas A&M is the only SEC team with three players with 50 or more free throw attempts (Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III).
No. 15 Aggies Hit the Road for Back-to-Back Meets

AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team is set to travel to No. 18 Auburn for a top-20 matchup on Wednesday, January 3 at 2 p.m. inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The swimmers will then head to Atlanta to compete in a double-dual meet against Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m. inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.
Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
In The Swim

Although their saga includes adventures with friends such as W. C. Fields, Ross Allen, Johnny Weissmuller and Esther Williams, the real legacy of the Perry family is having taught thousands of people to swim over the last 100 years. The numbers of people who have learned to swim from members...
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps

Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
2 dead, 4 injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala

(CNN) — Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting in Ocala, Florida, early Sunday, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, in an area where a crowd of about 100 people were gathered, police said in a news release.
Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary

The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts

Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
