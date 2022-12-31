Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
12thman.com
A&M Travels to Face a Pair of Top-25 Foes
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team hits the road to start the new year for a top-10 showdown with No. 9 Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., before travelling to Atlanta for a double-dual against No. 21 Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m.
12thman.com
Aggies Open SEC Play With Road Matchup vs. Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M men's basketball team opens 2023 with a SEC road clash against the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Exactech Arena. The Aggies lead the nation in free throws made and rank No. 3 nationally in FT attempted, and Texas A&M is the only SEC team with three players with 50 or more free throw attempts (Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III).
12thman.com
No. 15 Aggies Hit the Road for Back-to-Back Meets
AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team is set to travel to No. 18 Auburn for a top-20 matchup on Wednesday, January 3 at 2 p.m. inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The swimmers will then head to Atlanta to compete in a double-dual meet against Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m. inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.
Billy Napier: Jaden Robinson Will Help Gators' 'Critical Need' at LB
Inside linebacker is a "critical need" for the Gators following three postseason departures. Freshman Jaden Robinson will help fill the void, per Billy Napier.
Cam'Ron Jackson Determined to Create 'Disruption' on Gators Defensive Line
Florida defensive tackle transfer Cam’Ron Jackson recaps his commitment to the Gators, fit in the defense, long journey to the SEC and more.
Stricklin: Gary Condron Family Dining Hall has become 'living room' of UF athletics
Billy Napier wasn't the only addition by the Florida athletic department that has athletics director Scott Stricklin confident in the current trajectory of the Gators heading into 2023. In addition to his profession of confidence for Napier, Stricklin, joining UF’s official podcast, Gator Tales, discussed the benefit of the Heavener...
Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools
Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
2024 5-star DB Charles Lester III names Florida among top five schools
Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview 2024 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III took the next step in his recruitment, by naming a top five list of schools on New Years Day. The teams included in the mix still for the talented Junior cornerback include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Ohio State. The...
Gator Country
DB coach Donald Cox breaks down the Gators’ trio at Under Armour All-America Camp
Three Florida Gator defensive backs are participating in the Under Armour All-America game this Tuesday, January 3rd. Sunday wrapped up the third and final day of full practice as the teams will run a walk through on Monday. Gator Country caught up with DB coach Donald Cox, who has been...
In The Swim
Although their saga includes adventures with friends such as W. C. Fields, Ross Allen, Johnny Weissmuller and Esther Williams, the real legacy of the Perry family is having taught thousands of people to swim over the last 100 years. The numbers of people who have learned to swim from members...
Florida state representative resigns after federal indictment, race for seat heats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The race to replace a former state lawmaker out of Ocala is heating up. Former Republican State Representative Joe Harding stepped down last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Harding is accused of participating in a...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
WSVN-TV
2 dead, 4 injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
(CNN) — Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting in Ocala, Florida, early Sunday, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, in an area where a crowd of about 100 people were gathered, police said in a news release.
westorlandonews.com
Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary
The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
WCJB
“It’s a history story that must be told,” Rosewood descendant reflects on Centennial anniversary of town’s massacre (Part 1 of 3)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
