Bellevue, OH

Bellevue High School Halls of Excellence selects 2023 inductees

By Norwalk Reflector staff
 3 days ago
BELLEVUE — The Bellevue High School Halls of Excellence, established in 1999, recognizes graduates as well as faculty and staff who have excelled in their career path making an impact in their industry as well as their local communities.

The Halls of Excellence committee is composed of alumni who have reviewed the many nominations that have been received.

The following graduates of Bellevue High School will make up the Class of 2023. They will be recognized at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 with a public meet and greet then induction ceremony in the Regula Learning Center at Bellevue High School. They will also be recognized at halftime of the Bellevue boys' basketball varsity game that evening.

Members of the Class of 2023 are:

Gerald and Gail (Ziegler) Foos, Class of 1958

Gerald graduated from Heidelberg University with a degree in business and went on to Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science joining the family business Foos & Son Funeral Home with his father, Ralph in 1963. Married his high school sweetheart Gail Ziegler, and together they grew the business now serving the Bellevue-Clyde communities for 4 generations. They have been involved in many community and civic organizations to make Bellevue a better place. Gerry co-chaired the Rotary Commons Senior Housing Project, BAF Stadium Project, and together chaired the United in Spirit-Renewed in Purpose capital campaign at Immaculate Conception Church. They continue to be supporters of many different programs and projects in the Bellevue community.

Kenneth Rospert, Class of 1969

United States Army Veteran, retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Bellevue Fire Department. He played an instrumental part in building the Veterans Memorial in Bellevue. Founder of The Wounded Soldiers Fund to help active duty service members of Northern Ohio. Helped Bellevue become designated as a Purple Heart City. Member of the Firelands Federal Credit Union Board of Directors since 1997 and served as President for over 15 years.

Dr. Douglas Hoy, M.D., Class of 1983

Attended Ohio State University followed by med school at Wright State University. Completed his residency at Barberton Citizens Hospital and came back to Bellevue to establish his practice. He opened his practice, Buckeye Medical November 17, 1997. Dr. Hoy is a member of The Bellevue Hospital board and chair of the credentialing committee. Being very community minded, he founded the Youth Football program; volunteers to administer free sports physicals for middle and high school athletes.

Brent Zimmerman, Class of 1996

Graduated from Miami University in 2000 with a degree in Finance. Earned is Master of Business Administration from Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University. His expertise managed portfolios in excess of hundreds of billions of dollars. A real estate developer, he founded the Brent Zimmerman Development, Saucy Brew Works, Sleep Over Management and Managing Member/Owner of The Washington Hotel in Sandusky.

