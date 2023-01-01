Read full article on original website
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris
Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.
Democrats want Abbott prosecuted over migrant drop-off. But he wants Biden to deploy federal assets to the border
The Democrats are demanding that Abbott be brought to justice over the migrant drop-off at the Vice President's mansion. On the other hand, he demands that Biden send government resources to the border.
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas border
TEXAS - Governor Abbott confirmed that he has sent over 8,000 migrants to our nation's capital to draw the attention of vice president Kamala Harris. Overall, Abbott's bus program has sent 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities, and 8,400 of them have been sent to the doorstep of VP Kamala Harris, tweeted Abbott.
Florida Governor DeSantis Faces a Lawsuit For Flying Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Governor DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's VineyardPhoto byTwitter. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's idea to fly migrants to a sanctuary city seems to have backfired. Immigrant rights groups have filed a lawsuit against him. The 28-page lawsuit was filed last Thursday, December 1, 2022.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"
"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
Omaha has welcomed refugees in 2017Photo byTwitter. A local group in Omaha, Nebraska has opened its arms to help migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border. The group has been planning for weeks in preparation to greet migrants who are seeking a better life.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in Sight
Migrants crossing the El Paso borderPhoto byInstagram and Twitter. El Paso is one Texas city that borders Mexico where migrants and illegal aliens cross. Sometimes they cross through gaps in the fence that flows along the border.
Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torches the Biden administration as record numbers of migrants are seen crossing the southern border into the U.S.
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas releases photos building their own border wall
Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border
In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
Greg Abbott Slammed Over Christmas Message After Migrants Bused to D.C.
The Texas governor quoted a Bible verse after allegedly being behind stunt in which asylum seekers were dropped off near Kamala Harris' home.
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President Harris
Migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto byTwitter. Washington, D.C. was greeted this morning with the arrival of migrants from Texas. Similar to the past few trips that began in September, the migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris by the Naval Observatory.
