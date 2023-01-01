Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
DIA increases baggage claim security amid Southwest meltdownBrittany Anas
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Aurora
Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.
Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
Driver arrested in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run on I-25
A man was arrested Monday in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight New Year's Day on Interstate 25.
I-225 crash leaves 1 person dead
AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound I-225 near East Sixth Avenue. Police said the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was hit by the SUV.
Longmont police report: Jan. 1, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
9News
Family of cyclist killed in hit and run stand daily at intersection
A family mourns the lost of a loved one who was killed in a hit and run incident . Denver Police said the driver who hit Logan, the cyclist, did not stop.
Northglenn police investigating connection between attempted carjacking and robbery
Investigators are working to determine whether or not an attempted carjacking and a separate attempted robbery that both happened in Northglenn on Friday are connected.
1 man hospitalized in Fort Collins hit-and-run, police ask for help locating suspect
A man was hospitalized after being involved in a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run early Sunday morning and now police are asking the public for help locating the person responsible.
Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries
Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
Family searching for answers to hit and run that killed a friend, loved one
DENVER — Even as Denver temperatures dropped well below freezing, Eric Elliott stood in the cold at the corner of 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard hoping someone's conscience changes their behavior. "Fatal hit and run," a sign he held read. "Justice 4 Logan. Witnesses and exposure needed." Denver Police...
1 person injured in possible arson in Adams County
One person was injured in what authorities later determined was a possible arson at a home near Commerce City in Adams County.
Former Boulder city employee pleads guilty to embezzlement charge
BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder city employee pleaded guilty Friday to an embezzlement charge after being accused of purchasing tools for his own personal use over a period of several years. Trent Fallica, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement of public property. He was given a...
Pedestrian killed in late-night crash on I-225 in Aurora
One person is dead after being struck by a car late Saturday night.
Suspect in custody after homicide at Adams County hotel
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Henderson Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on the Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m. When they got...
1 dead in I-25 crash involving pedestrian in Thornton
A person involved in an early morning crash left a portion of Interstate 25 temporarily closed in Thornton.
Comments / 3