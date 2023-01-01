ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

I-225 crash leaves 1 person dead

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound I-225 near East Sixth Avenue. Police said the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was hit by the SUV.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Jan. 1, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police searching for suspects in string of burglaries

Aurora Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The burglaries are a Metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses in particular have been targeted, with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the past four days, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet. The burglars have...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy