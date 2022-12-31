Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton made a surprise appearance on "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" to perform "Stars Are Blind" alongside Miley Cyrus and Sia.
Paris Hilton gave a sparkling ensemble a towering boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate superstar uploaded a new Reel, which sees strutting down a driveway and eventually getting into a Barbie pink Bentley car. Fans immediately flooded the new post with questions as Hilton wrote on the video, “Me when I have something that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.” Then she simply captioned the video, “Something’s coming. #That’s Hot.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) When it came to the outfit, the “Stars Are Blind” singer wore a silver sequin...
Mere days after teasing a secret so big it would "break the internet"—which ended up being an updated recording of her song "Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)"—the socialite took it a step further when she stepped out on Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve stage, delighting the crowd with the unexpected appearance.
Miley Cyrus was joined on-stage by an A-list cast of performers for the second edition of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party show on NBC, co-hosted this year with her godmother Dolly Parton in Miami. The godmother-daughter duo opened the evening with a performance of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock...
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Things aren't looking so good for Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's supposed romance. After DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, reports suggest things have simmered down between the 48-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel. In late December, a source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source added, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”
Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
"It's giving Carla Santini vibes," one fan correctly proclaimed. Extremely urgent breaking news: Megan Fox appears to have set a new personal ponytail record. The pony, which sat sky-high at the crown of her head, just might be the actor's longest one yet. Fox stepped out in Los Angeles with...
Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, celebrated New Year’s Eve in style. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her 2-year-old on her Instagram Stories to ring in 2023, stopping short of sharing Khai’s face but giving fans a look at her chic countdown outfit: pint-sized black-and-gold pajamas covered in a festive print and paired with a matching crystal-embellished Prada Cleo Bag ($3,700). “Happy New Year, y’all!” Hadid, 27, captioned her post. “Sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.” The catwalker welcomed her first child with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020; while she and the former One Direction singer broke up in October...
For James Corden, leaving “The Late Late Show” was a “very easy” decision. The British actor-turned-broadcaster announced his impending departure from the talk show in April, shortly before renewing his contract for an eighth and final year. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the scandal-scarred host was quizzed on why he’s decided to plug the plug on his hosting gig. “Look it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so… I mean I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” said Corden, who officially took over the desk chair at Los Angeles’...
There is nothing quite like successful women supporting and loving successful women — and the latest star-studded duo to serve a masterclass in iconic female friendships that do just that? None other than Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham. To celebrate the release of her recent headline-making documentary, Selena...
Antonio Banderas is a class act but there’s only so much class he can reasonably be expected to supply. Taking what was presumably an attractive paycheque, Banderas stars in a movie whose essential personality could only be appreciated if Blockbuster Video were to be brought back to life, just for one week, so this could be placed in the straight-to-video bin next to every till.
Selena Gomez spent New Year’s Eve celebrating with her friends, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.Referring to the trio as a “throuple”, the 30-year-old musician teased that she had become romantically involved with the married couple.Gomez shared several photographs of them togther in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Instagram.The first was a black and white shot of the trio hugging on a yacht. It was followed by more candid snaps of them together, including one of Gomez leaning towards Peltz’s cheek and another featuring the two of them getting their hair and makeup done together.Gomez captioned the post: “Fine calls us...
