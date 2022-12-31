For James Corden, leaving “The Late Late Show” was a “very easy” decision. The British actor-turned-broadcaster announced his impending departure from the talk show in April, shortly before renewing his contract for an eighth and final year. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the scandal-scarred host was quizzed on why he’s decided to plug the plug on his hosting gig. “Look it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so… I mean I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” said Corden, who officially took over the desk chair at Los Angeles’...

