ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

82-year-old Walmart employee working on store floor with cane to pay her bills, until viral TikTok video helped her raise over $130,000

By Charlotte
proclaimerscv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Ceebla Cuud

Parents Sue Their Only Son and His Wife for Being Childless

"We killed our dreams to raise him." When their son got married, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad were ecstatic. As their only child, the Indian parents used their entire savings to support him. However, after waiting for grandchildren for six years, they finally snapped and filed a lawsuit against their son and his wife, demanding $643,000.
Fatim Hemraj

In 2018, a mom went missing after an argument with her boyfriend. A month later, he sold his house and disappeared, too.

Wendy Khan with her daughter, Aneisah KhanPhoto byInForum. Wendy Khan was a 46-year-old divorced mom of two who lived in Mankato, Minnesota. She worked at a care home looking after people with disabilities and she had two cats that she adored. Wendy was very close with her 21-year-old daughter, Aneisah Khan, and she had a 7-year on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend, Mohammad Bilal Chughtai, a mechanic from Pakistan.
MANKATO, MN
Amy Christie

Woman on boyfriend: "We're both 23, and his parents won't let him stay overnight at my house"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parents will always want to protect their kids and make sure they're in a loving relationship when they start dating. But what is the limit to how much they care, and when can kids decide for themselves what they want to do? Are they always kids to them even after they're 21?
The Independent

Single mother left homeless after two-bedroom house destroyed by Louisiana tornado

A single mother-of-two has been left homeless after her two-bedroom house was completely destroyed by a tornado - while she hid in the bathtub with two children.Dayton Gary, 24, was working from home while looking after her youngest son and her niece when the twister hit.Footage shows how the walls of her home have been levelled, and her belongings left strewn across the ground.After initially finding refuge in a neighbour’s home, Dayton is now staying wherever she can and has already spent one night in a hotel.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ominous skies loom over Louisiana as tornados kill at least threeMoment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit LouisianaDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
LOUISIANA STATE
Fatim Hemraj

In 1981, a deaf mom of two told her husband she was leaving. She was never seen again. Where is Lonnie Rogers?

Born deaf, Lonene "Lonnie" Rogers joined the Erie Silence Club, a deaf community in Pennsylvania, to make new friends when she was 20 years old. She started dating Clinton "Bud" Randall Rogers, a fellow member of the club, and they tied the knot soon after in October 1972. The couple lived in Hayfield Township with their two children, 5-year-old Alison and 3-year-old Aaron, who were both of hearing. By age 3, Alison was signing for her parents and helping them communicate with others.
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy