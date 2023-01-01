ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
New Tarrant County judge says spending is out of control

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — On the first day of the new year, many of us were either recovering from the last day of 2022, or thinking about 2023. Tarrant County Judge-Elect Tim O’Hare, however, was busy getting sworn into office. And of all the challenges facing the county...
