247Sports

Duke loses two players to transfer portal

Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Will Shaver to miss remainder of 2022-2023 season

On Monday night, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced some unfortunate news regarding redshirt freshman big man Will Shaver. A few weeks back, redshirt freshman Will Shaver suffered a broken bone in his foot. At the time, it was unclear as to how long Shaver would be sidelined, but now we officially have more details.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again

Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
insidepacksports.com

OBSERVATIONS FROM THE GAME: Maryland

NC State wrapped up the 2022 season with a lackluster 16-12 loss to Maryland. Inside Pack Sports takes a look back at the Wolfpack’s defeat in the Mayo Bowl, brought to you by Matt Phillips at State Farm. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history

Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
DURHAM, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: Wolfpack Women Find A Way To Win At Syracuse

Today we're talking NC State women's basketball and the Wolfpack's road win at Syracuse. While State was able to claw back and win it in the fourth quarter, the performance was far from ideal following the loss to Duke earlier in the week. To watch this video, you must be...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: Wolfpack Fans Should Be Thrilled About Payton Wilson's Decision

NC State star linebacker Payton Wilson announced on New Year's Eve that he will be returning to school for a final season, and that decision is major news for Wolfpack football. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

ELITE+: NC State Guard Casey Morsell Talks Season, New Opportunity With IPS

NC State guard Casey Morsell checks in to discuss NIL, his hot shooting this season, a future sponsorship opportunity with Inside Pack Sports, and much more!. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview and later this week we’ll have a transcript of the discussion with Morsell!. Mosquito...
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball guard draws first career start versus FSU

The Duke basketball team has played only one game in the past 21 days. And it resulted in a loss on the road to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Now, the No. 17 Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) look to get back in the win column when they host the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) at 1 p.m. ET in a New Year's Eve matinee (ESPN2).
DURHAM, NC
WJHL

Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
BlueDevilCountry

New Duke basketball starter sparks bounce-back blowout

Jaylen Blakes drew the first start of his Duke basketball career, replacing freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. And ultimately, the result was an 86-67 New Year's Eve feel-good home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC). Considering Blakes' early buckets and aggressive play out of the gates...
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

