Duke loses two players to transfer portal
Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
UNC Basketball: Will Shaver to miss remainder of 2022-2023 season
On Monday night, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced some unfortunate news regarding redshirt freshman big man Will Shaver. A few weeks back, redshirt freshman Will Shaver suffered a broken bone in his foot. At the time, it was unclear as to how long Shaver would be sidelined, but now we officially have more details.
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
insidepacksports.com
OBSERVATIONS FROM THE GAME: Maryland
NC State wrapped up the 2022 season with a lackluster 16-12 loss to Maryland. Inside Pack Sports takes a look back at the Wolfpack’s defeat in the Mayo Bowl, brought to you by Matt Phillips at State Farm. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium...
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history
Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Wolfpack Women Find A Way To Win At Syracuse
Today we're talking NC State women's basketball and the Wolfpack's road win at Syracuse. While State was able to claw back and win it in the fourth quarter, the performance was far from ideal following the loss to Duke earlier in the week. To watch this video, you must be...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Wolfpack Fans Should Be Thrilled About Payton Wilson's Decision
NC State star linebacker Payton Wilson announced on New Year's Eve that he will be returning to school for a final season, and that decision is major news for Wolfpack football. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log...
insidepacksports.com
ELITE+: NC State Guard Casey Morsell Talks Season, New Opportunity With IPS
NC State guard Casey Morsell checks in to discuss NIL, his hot shooting this season, a future sponsorship opportunity with Inside Pack Sports, and much more!. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview and later this week we’ll have a transcript of the discussion with Morsell!. Mosquito...
Duke basketball guard draws first career start versus FSU
The Duke basketball team has played only one game in the past 21 days. And it resulted in a loss on the road to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Now, the No. 17 Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) look to get back in the win column when they host the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) at 1 p.m. ET in a New Year's Eve matinee (ESPN2).
Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
New Duke basketball starter sparks bounce-back blowout
Jaylen Blakes drew the first start of his Duke basketball career, replacing freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. And ultimately, the result was an 86-67 New Year's Eve feel-good home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC). Considering Blakes' early buckets and aggressive play out of the gates...
zagsblog.com
John Wall Invitational: Dylan Harper pours in 33, Don Bosco wins title, as Duke remains in hot pursuit
Dylan Harper continued his string of huge performances and Duke remains in hot pursuit. The 6-foot-5 Class of 2024 guard went for 33 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as Don Bosco Prep beat Farmville Central (NC), 79-74, n the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Devonte Graham Bracket. Duke assistant Jai Lucas was in attendance.
WBTV
NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Wilson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilson. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 13:00:00. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
'We have to stop this': Immigrant activist speaks out about NC State broadcasters controversial comments
Friday, longtime Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after making a comment about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during the radio broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," said Hahn while giving the score update...
WRAL
North Carolina musician Paige King Johnson finds success in 2022, looking forward to 2023
Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh. Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh.
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
