Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 1:18AM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 13:40:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-02 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong winds and low visibility in blowing snow. East winds gusting to 50 mph with visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Dalton Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Comments / 0