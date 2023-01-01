You don't have to venture far from home to find outstanding higher education in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Getting students ready for the high-demand professions of tomorrow is what the eight college and university campuses in Okaloosa County are all about. If you’re thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and its surrounding communities, it’s time to study up on your options.

