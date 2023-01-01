Read full article on original website
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores
An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
VIDEO: Man gets attacked by shark on New Year’s Day 70 miles off Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a New Year’s Day to remember for Chad Patti, after being attacked by a Mako shark while spear fishing 70 miles off Pensacola Beach. He was uninjured. Patti has been deep sea fishing for the past three years and said he has seen two other sharks while diving, but […]
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
850businessmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant
Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
Foley residents start new year without a home after fire
A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
livability.com
Choose From 8 Great Universities and Colleges in Okaloosa County
You don't have to venture far from home to find outstanding higher education in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Getting students ready for the high-demand professions of tomorrow is what the eight college and university campuses in Okaloosa County are all about. If you’re thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and its surrounding communities, it’s time to study up on your options.
Escambia County Fire Rescue encourages residents to use ‘common sense’ when lighting fireworks this New Years
Escambia County, Fla. (WKRG) — With many expected to set off fireworks to ring in the New Year, Escambia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Curt Isakson is encouraging residents to use extra precautions. “The biggest issue I’ve seen in my career, is after the fireworks are over, them putting them in a trash can close […]
WEAR
24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
livability.com
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs
Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
WEAR
Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
WEAR
Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
Suspected Crestview killer was stationed at Eglin Airforce Base, according to 7th Special Forces Group
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Dec. 28, is a U.S. Army Soldier, who was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (AirBorne) at Eglin Airforce Base. Crestview Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on […]
