5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 2, 2023
1 City Hall is closed today in observance of new Year’s day holiday on Sunday. City Hall will be open Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. 2. The Framingham Public Libraries are closed today. 3. There is no trash curbside collection today. Framingham will be on a one-day...
Trash Collection Delay To Start the New Year in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM There will no trash collected on Monday, January 2, 2023. Curbside trash and recyclable collection will be on a one-day delayed schedule the first week of the new year. Collection will be Tuesday through Saturday that week. If you normally put your trash and recyclables out on Tuesday, you...
Framingham Public Libraries Closed Sunday & Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will be closed Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2. Both the main Framingham Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch will be open normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold
FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Framingham City Hall Closed Monday, January 2
FRAMINGHAM – In observance of New Year’s Day, Framingham City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2. The building will be open on Tuesday, January 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Fridays, City Hall closed at 12;30 p.m. On Wednesday, Thursdays and Mondays, City Hall...
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Home of the Week: 1927 Colonial in City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a1927 Colonial in the City of Framingham on Route 126. The 729 Concord Street property was built in 1927. Priced at $570,000 the house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The multi-family property has 1,312 square feet...
Then & Now: Charles Chevrolet, 255 Park Ave., Worcester
For some direction givers, the Parkview Office Tower is best referenced by a simple label: the tall building on Park Avenue. Since its opening in late 1985, the 11-story...
Framingham To Conduct Curbside Tree Collection After Little Christmas
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a curbside Christmas tree collection in January 2023. Christmas Tree collection will take place the week of January 9-13. Please put out the tree on your regular trash curbside collection day. This collection is for organic/live trees only. Please make sure...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Administration Submits Re-Organization of Planning & Community Development With Focus on Economic Development
FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham became a City in 2018, the Charter called for a reorganization of the Planning & Community Development departments. Former Mayor Yvonne Spicer submitted a couple of plans, but they were rejected by the 11-member City Council. In April of 2022, the City Council unanimously approved...
Have You Seen Lily?
FRAMINGHAM – Lily is missing from the Juniper Lane neighborhood in Framingham. If you have seen her please call 508-309-8317 or 508-649-4072.
Make A Donation To SOURCE and Support Local, Community Journalism
FRAMINGHAM – Since April 2016, SOURCE media has published original news every day in our primary community of Framingham. Later, the digital news outlet added coverage of the communities of Ashland and Natick. SOURCE publishes news 365 days a year, even 24-hours a day. The digital news outlet reports...
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
For 2nd Consecutive Weekend, MetroWest Medical ‘Diverting’ Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice.”. Last weekend, December 24 and December 25, the Tenet-owned hospital sent local Fire Departments an email requesting ambulances to its...
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
Framingham, MA
