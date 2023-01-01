ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold

FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew

WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts

A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham City Hall Closed Monday, January 2

FRAMINGHAM – In observance of New Year’s Day, Framingham City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2. The building will be open on Tuesday, January 3 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Fridays, City Hall closed at 12;30 p.m. On Wednesday, Thursdays and Mondays, City Hall...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Administration Submits Re-Organization of Planning & Community Development With Focus on Economic Development

FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham became a City in 2018, the Charter called for a reorganization of the Planning & Community Development departments. Former Mayor Yvonne Spicer submitted a couple of plans, but they were rejected by the 11-member City Council. In April of 2022, the City Council unanimously approved...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed

Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
PAWTUCKET, RI
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
