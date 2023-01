EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP fall 72-67 to Rice, their second straight loss in overtime. The Miners led by 5 points early against Rice but then the Owls went on a 16-0 run to take an 11 point lead in the first half, from there the Miners would trail the entire contest. The Owls managed to extend the lead by 15 with 11:35 left to play.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO