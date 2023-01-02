SB I-95 closes after triple fatal wreck in Miami

Three dead, two injured in New Year's Day crash on I-95 01:14

MIAMI - Three people were killed during an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in Miami, prompting officials to close the southbound lanes for several hours.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Officials confirmed that a Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-95 in the area of NW 95th Street when it lost control and collided with a Dodge Challenger.

Officials respond to a triple fatal wreck in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Nissan then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area on the right shoulder, where it then collided into a tree, and caught on fire.

According to Officials, there was a total of five occupants in the Nissan. Three of the occupants died inside the vehicle. The other 2 occupants were possibly ejected from the vehicle, onto the ground, then were transported to a nearby hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed NW 79th Street to NW 95th Street while they investigated the crash.