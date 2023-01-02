ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

SB I-95 closes after triple fatal wreck in Miami

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

Three dead, two injured in New Year's Day crash on I-95 01:14

MIAMI - Three people were killed during an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in Miami, prompting officials to close the southbound lanes for several hours.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Officials confirmed that a Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-95 in the area of NW 95th Street when it lost control and collided with a Dodge Challenger.

Officials respond to a triple fatal wreck in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Nissan then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area on the right shoulder, where it then collided into a tree, and caught on fire.

According to Officials, there was a total of five occupants in the Nissan. Three of the occupants died inside the vehicle. The other 2 occupants were possibly ejected from the vehicle, onto the ground, then were transported to a nearby hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed NW 79th Street to NW 95th Street while they investigated the crash.

ladyshyye-g
3d ago

so sad and this is exactly why I stay off the streets with these holidays it is not worth it. sometimes it's not you but the other driver who is careless or in a hurry and these accidents happen so much. so sad the new year has already started with sadness.

Lude Dude
3d ago

I wonder how many drivers are kicking themselves they were too cheap to take the express lanes and avoid probably 3 hours stuck in their cars. Hope they are least filled up their tanks. These kind of accidents are more prevalent then ever lately . It's a sad event "

Deisy
3d ago

How many deaths will happen on 95 until they fix it… too many crashes, too frequent!

