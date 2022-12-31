Read full article on original website
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin showed signs of overnight progress, friend says
Doctors saw promising signs of progress overnight from Damar Hamlin, who remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, according to a friend and business partner of the Bills safety.
The Media Column: Is this the end of Skip Bayless?
Skip Bayless is getting excoriated for tweeting about the NFL playoff picture in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.”
