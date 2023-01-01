Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
Man with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 30 years in prison after south Georgia meth bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man who was found to be in possession of about eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a 2019 traffic stop in south Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, James E. Freitas,...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta child actor making his mark
VALDOSTA – Meet local child actor Jack Ferguson, a 10-year-old in Valdosta who is making his mark. Jack Ferguson is one of the hardest working 10-year-old in Valdosta! Not only does he excel in school at Valwood, but he also plays football, is an avid UGA Fan, and is a working actor.
Georgia man fatally shoots someone then sets his own truck on fire, GBI says
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested by the GBI in connection to the killing of a 33-year-old Milan, Georgia man. Officials say Brandon Spires,29, shot and killed Joshua Fort,33, outside a building in downtown Milan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say...
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
WALB 10
Valdosta leaders: More affordable housing needed
Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year. Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023. Valdosta’s new self-defense course offers training from former law enforcement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Valdosta’s...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing
Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.
wfxl.com
Police seek man wanted for beating girlfriend with a hammer, attempting to burn house down
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. The Criminal Investigations Bureau says that 48-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children in the first degree warrants. Police say that Brown beat his girlfriend in the head with...
wfxl.com
One arrested in Ben Hill County after a vehicle and brief foot chase
A man is behind bars in Ben Hill County after trying to avoid a checkpoint. The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office set up at checkpoints along Highway 90 at Pine Forest Road, Highway 129 at the entrance to FHSCCA and along Highway 129 at the House Creek Bridge on December 17, 2022.
Small, large farmers of the year honored at breakfast
VALDOSTA — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently attended the Farmer Appreciation Breakfast here, where he delivered remarks and provided farm program updates to local producers in attendance. The breakfast event and Tripp’s remarks honored local farmers in Lowndes and Echols counties for their significant contributions to the success of Georgia’s agriculture industry.
wfxl.com
One arrested after threatening to shoot another in Ben Hill County
A man is in custody after threatening to shoot another person in Ben Hill County. On January 2, while Ben Hill County deputies were dispatching to that call, dispatch told deputies that the offender had left the victim's home and was in route to a home on King's Borough Road.
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest 22-year-old in connection with September shooting in Baymeadows
Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol apprehended Dejon Fussell, 22, who was wanted in connection to a September shooting incident in Baymeadows. According to officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to an address in the subdivision on September 3...
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail after Christmas Day traffic stop
A man who previously spent time in prison for multiple convictions on cocaine charges has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. On Christmas Day, a Douglas police officer reportedly turned off Bowens Mill Road Southeast when she noticed a male sitting at a traffic light without a seatbelt and on his cellular device. The officer stated that she made a U-turn at the entrance of Pineland Bank and got behind the vehicle.
wfxl.com
Lane closure to begin on January 1 in Valdosta
On January 1 through January 5 there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin Street and Gornto Road, in Valdosta. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive...
Henry Mathis announces mayoral bid
ALBANY — Henry Mathis has been around politics long enough to understand one indisputable truth: Elections are all about timing. The political landscape from Washington to Atlanta to Albany is littered with the failed campaigns of candidates who jumped into the fray before or after their time was at hand. But candidates who fail to capture the hearts and imaginations of the voting public can find solace in the fact that the campaign trail blows hot and cold with the fickleness of the voting public.
