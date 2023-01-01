ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alapaha, GA

WALB 10

Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta child actor making his mark

VALDOSTA – Meet local child actor Jack Ferguson, a 10-year-old in Valdosta who is making his mark. Jack Ferguson is one of the hardest working 10-year-old in Valdosta! Not only does he excel in school at Valwood, but he also plays football, is an avid UGA Fan, and is a working actor.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta leaders: More affordable housing needed

Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year. Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023. Valdosta’s new self-defense course offers training from former law enforcement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Valdosta’s...
VALDOSTA, GA
Madoc

Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is Closing

Regular guests of the Valdosta mall Chick-fil-A location can switch to the one at 1100 St. Augustine Road from across the Valdosta Mall. While some fans of Chick-fil-A will be excited about the opening of their favorite restaurant in their town or city, some of the regular guests of the American favorite restaurant located at the Valdosta Mall might be wearing long faces as their favorite restaurant shuts down for business.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Small, large farmers of the year honored at breakfast

VALDOSTA — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently attended the Farmer Appreciation Breakfast here, where he delivered remarks and provided farm program updates to local producers in attendance. The breakfast event and Tripp’s remarks honored local farmers in Lowndes and Echols counties for their significant contributions to the success of Georgia’s agriculture industry.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Convicted drug dealer back in jail after Christmas Day traffic stop

A man who previously spent time in prison for multiple convictions on cocaine charges has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. On Christmas Day, a Douglas police officer reportedly turned off Bowens Mill Road Southeast when she noticed a male sitting at a traffic light without a seatbelt and on his cellular device. The officer stated that she made a U-turn at the entrance of Pineland Bank and got behind the vehicle.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Lane closure to begin on January 1 in Valdosta

On January 1 through January 5 there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin Street and Gornto Road, in Valdosta. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Henry Mathis announces mayoral bid

ALBANY — Henry Mathis has been around politics long enough to understand one indisputable truth: Elections are all about timing. The political landscape from Washington to Atlanta to Albany is littered with the failed campaigns of candidates who jumped into the fray before or after their time was at hand. But candidates who fail to capture the hearts and imaginations of the voting public can find solace in the fact that the campaign trail blows hot and cold with the fickleness of the voting public.
ALBANY, GA

