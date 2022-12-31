It’s 2023 and Stephen Colbert is still hammering the Republicans — specifically, Kevin McCarthy’s disastrous bid to become the new Speaker of the House. “It has been a day of uncut Peruvian blue-flake schadenfreude watching the GOP stab each other in the throat,” Colbert said at the top of his January 3 monologue. “And tonight I’ll peel back the many layers of the stupidity in a drama we’re calling ‘Ass Onion: A Kev’s Out Mystery.'” To punctuate the punch line, Colbert’s graphics department redid the movie poster for Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The CBS “Late Show” host then...

25 MINUTES AGO