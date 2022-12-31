Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Clip Of Final Show With The Late Stephen “tWitch” Boss
Ellen DeGeneres shared a clip of her late colleague Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Twitter in his honor. The clip features Ellen and tWitch discussing how they were feeling during the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He worked with her for many years and brought a sense of happiness and fun in each episode.
Stephen Colbert Channels Benoit Blanc to Mock the Kevin McCarthy Disaster
It’s 2023 and Stephen Colbert is still hammering the Republicans — specifically, Kevin McCarthy’s disastrous bid to become the new Speaker of the House. “It has been a day of uncut Peruvian blue-flake schadenfreude watching the GOP stab each other in the throat,” Colbert said at the top of his January 3 monologue. “And tonight I’ll peel back the many layers of the stupidity in a drama we’re calling ‘Ass Onion: A Kev’s Out Mystery.'” To punctuate the punch line, Colbert’s graphics department redid the movie poster for Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The CBS “Late Show” host then...
