atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Big Man Is Putting Up Monster Numbers

The Memphis Grizzlies earned a big win for themselves on Sunday night, taking down the Sacramento Kings at home. Memphis closed that promising team out with a 118-108 triumph. The Kings are no longer an easy team to beat and they sure put up a fight against the Grizzlies on New Year’s Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are finally back to full health. While their young rising star Tyrese Maxey is working his way back to one hundred percent, he’s set to take the court once again on Monday when the Sixers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The two starters, James Harden and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant leads Grizzlies over Kings

Ja Morant scored 35 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies pulled away down the stretch for a 118-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The Grizzlies won their third straight by putting together another effective fourth quarter to separate themselves from the Kings. Morant scored nine of his...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Julius Randle receives MVP chants from MSG crowd

What a difference a year makes. At around this time last year, New York Knicks‘ former All-Star forward Julius Randle was in the midst of a disappointing season as boos became a regular occurrence leading to his infamous ‘thumbs down’ gesture. A year later, Randle is back in good graces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

