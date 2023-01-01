Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Lakers: Teams Inquiring About This Celtics Role Player -- Could He Help Lakers?
The trade market is heating up.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued for punching teenager during pickup basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered one of the future faces of the NBA. The former Murray State star
Yardbarker
Grizzlies Big Man Is Putting Up Monster Numbers
The Memphis Grizzlies earned a big win for themselves on Sunday night, taking down the Sacramento Kings at home. Memphis closed that promising team out with a 118-108 triumph. The Kings are no longer an easy team to beat and they sure put up a fight against the Grizzlies on New Year’s Day.
Yardbarker
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are finally back to full health. While their young rising star Tyrese Maxey is working his way back to one hundred percent, he’s set to take the court once again on Monday when the Sixers face the New Orleans Pelicans. The two starters, James Harden and...
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant leads Grizzlies over Kings
Ja Morant scored 35 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies pulled away down the stretch for a 118-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The Grizzlies won their third straight by putting together another effective fourth quarter to separate themselves from the Kings. Morant scored nine of his...
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Heat-Clippers Game
Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker
Knicks’ Julius Randle receives MVP chants from MSG crowd
What a difference a year makes. At around this time last year, New York Knicks‘ former All-Star forward Julius Randle was in the midst of a disappointing season as boos became a regular occurrence leading to his infamous ‘thumbs down’ gesture. A year later, Randle is back in good graces.
Comments / 0