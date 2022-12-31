Read full article on original website
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Metropolitan Museum to Receive 220-Work Philip Guston Gift from the Artist’s Daughter
Musa Mayer, Philip Guston’s daughter, has said she will donate 220 works by her father to the Metropolitan Museum of New York, a potentially transformative gift that will make that institution the one with the deepest Guston holdings in the world. Guston, who is currently the subject of a traveling retrospective, is regarded as one of the most important American artists of the past century. He worked in a number of modes, painting sharp, unclassifiable figurations during the first part of his career before transitioning to a modish kind of abstraction in the postwar years. Then he shocked critics in the...
Spain’s Prado Museum Updates Labels to Reflect the Value of Its Female Patrons and Collectors
In an effort to give greater visibility to women’s involvement in the arts, Spain’s Prado Museum is updating its labels to reflect the female patrons and collectors who made its collection possible. While the museum has recently focused historical exhibitions on such women artists such as Sofonisba Anguissola, Lavinia Fontana, and Clara Peeters, this is the first time the Prado will highlight influential women who promoted the arts in their lifetimes. The new program, called El Prado en feminine, is based on research conducted by art historian Noelia García Pérez from the University of Murcia. Pérez analyzed the labels of works in...
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows — created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis review – a triumphant return to form
Each episode of Bret Easton Ellis’s long-running podcast begins with a monologue – sometimes a review, sometimes a mildly provocative essay, pillorying the culture’s supposed new puritans. His opening in September 2020 felt different. For 20 years, Ellis said, he’d been haunted by a book he longed to write but was terrified to begin: a memoir of sorts, detailing “what happened to me, and a few of my friends, one year at the end of high school”. His last false start – a few rough pages written with “trembling hands”, half-numbed by tequila – triggered “an anxiety attack so severe that it sent me to the emergency room”.
Christian Marclay Brings His Sound Explorations to Centre Pompidou
The solo exhibition includes a special AR component made in collaboration with Snap. Centre Pompidou just closed its highly touted exhibition on Gérard Garouste, but visitors to the unorthodox Parisian building can still look forward to a suite of promising shows, such as an exciting solo exhibition by Swiss-American artist Christian Marclay.
Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World
The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.
Tau Lewis’s Beguiling Sculptures Allow Her to Commune with Spirits
Tau Lewis spent years amassing her personal collection of seashells, which she harvested over the course of a series of trips to Jamaica, the island nation where her father was born. She was attracted to the shells that were most weathered—the ones that had rolled around over and over in the tide, and washed ashore in a new, sanded-down form. When she found them, many of these shells still had a briny odor, a pungent reminder of the depths from which they came. Lewis has always been fascinated by oceans. In a recent Zoom interview, she recounted a story her father...
The story behind the bizarre hand in the desert
Found right in the middle of what is known as the the Atacama Desert (a region spanning roughly 600-700 miles wide) of northern Chile, lies this unusual fascinating cement hand structure that seems to rise out of the barren sand. This structure was not a crafted masterpiece created by natural forces, its creator is a man known for his artistic hand sculptures. On 28 March 1992, chilean sculptor Mario Irarrázabal, completed this creative sculpture and revealed it to the public. Since then it has become a popular attraction for tourists who find themselves traveling on the Pan-American Hwy (Route 5).
Could a robot ever recreate the aura of a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece? It’s already happening
This month, the internet was flooded with stunningly ethereal digital art portraits, thanks to the work of the latest artificial intelligence-assisted application to go viral: Lensa. Users uploaded their photographs to the app and then – for a small fee – it used AI to transform their profile pictures into, say, a magical elfin warrior princess version of themselves, in no time at all.
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
The Grand Egyptian Museum Is Finally Opening This Year
The Cairo-based institution is being hailed as the largest archaeological museum complex in the world. 2023 is set to be a big year for the world of art museums. While renovations are set to finalize at a number of existing institutions, such as the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Manchester Museum, there will be exciting newcomers who are set to attract the world’s attention.
Lego’s New 1,810-Piece Set Lets You Recreate a Famed Work by Japanese Artist Katsushika Hokusai
Are you ready to create a Lego masterpiece? The toymakers’s latest set wants you to do just that. Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai created his famed woodprint series dubbed “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji” from 1830 to 1832. Its most celebrated piece, Under The Great Wave off Kanagawa (circa 1831), sold just last year for $1.6 million at Christie’s. Lego is now gearing up to offer a brick version of the work that you can build and display in your home, too. Lego’s “The Great Wave” building set includes 1,810 pieces that colorfully reimagine Hokusai’s work as three-dimensional wall art. The...
South American Songbird Hailed as Most Expert Musician of the Animal Kingdom (LISTEN)
When it comes to keeping time, an unassuming species of songbird is on a par with professional musicians, according to an audio analysis. The study is the first to investigate natural time-keeping ability of an animal in the wild, rather than under observation in the lab—and scientists have hailed the song abilities of the scaly-breasted wren for its perfectly-timed whistle-like chirps.
