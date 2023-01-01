Who is Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK ? We're going to see if we can crack it!

A new series of The Masked Singer UK season 4 is now underway, and Cat and Mouse is the show's first celebrity duo to take to the stage, and thankfully their performance so far hasn't been a cat-astrophe!

Here's what we know about Cat and Mouse so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask after the first show.

Who is Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK? Songs...

Cat and Mouse put on quite a show with a great rendition of "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better" from Annie Get Your Gun in week one.

Who is Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

The first verbal clue we saw for Cat and Mouse is: "They’re feline good - Its Cat and Mouse," which didn't give much away.

The obvious guess seemed to be an iconic duo like the nation's favourite pair of TV presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly , especially since Mouse has been shown to be comically shorter than Cat — a joke that Ant often brings up during their presenting stints as Dec is shorter than him.

Another iconic TV double act that we thought of is Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman . The pair struck up a close friendship since they began hosting the dancing competition in 2014, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they decided to swap the ballroom for The Masked Singer stage together.

Hilarious presenting duo Dick and Dom are another one of our suggestions as they are known for playing silly and messy children's games on their hit TV show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow. With their outrageous antics on TV, it wouldn't surprise us if Dick and Dom were willing to get up on stage and sing a song or two as Cat and Mouse!

Who is Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

The Cat and Mouse costume shows Cat dressed as a detective with a magnifying glass and Mouse dressed as a robber, complete with a SWAG bag of all their stolen goods.

Could popular TV and music presenters Sam and Mark be in disguise as Cat and Mouse? The duo are no strangers to the stage as they competed in Pop Idol in 2003 and are known for hosting entertaining games on children's TV. Funnily enough, one of the games they presented on CBBC was called Copycats — could that be a clue?

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are also into doing wild things on TV, especially while on their epic adventures around the world in their popular series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad . This could be the perfect opportunity for the close father and son duo to join forces once again and entertain the nation.

Who is Cat and Mouse in The Masked Singer UK? Show clues...

There were a few sneaky details from Cat and Mouse's first appearance in the show. One of the most cryptic things is the number 20,000,000 which Cat was seen scribbling down in their notebook - could that refer to views on a video, or a number of album sales? We're not too sure.

As for Cat, the biggest clue there was the fact they were unpacking five different spices from their bag. Five spices? Sounds like Mouse could be one of the Spice Girls!

Cat and Mouse also shared a riddle that might well have given the game away: "I'm on the case, I'm not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some jade". Jonathan Ross then jumped to guess that the duo could well be Baby Spice (hence the spices) and her partner, who is called Jade Jones.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 is now airing Saturdays at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX .