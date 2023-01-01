Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Dollywood to host entertainer auditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans may soon get their shot at performing at Dollywood; the theme park is set to host entertainer auditions through January. The park is gearing up for its 2023 season, which starts in March. Between then and now, Dollywood is planning to host auditions for cast singers, dancers, actors and costume characters.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee man loses 200 pounds; now he’s trying to inspire others
The Tennessee NFL team met for prayer and discussion on Tuesday. In Tennessee, AEDs are mandated at all schools after a 13-year-old in Blount County died of cardiac arrest. University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’. Updated: 5 hours ago. Most of the buildings affected saw flooding from damaged...
wvlt.tv
Local nonprofit and restaurant raise awareness during Human Trafficking Prevention Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Human trafficking can be seen all over the world, even here in Lexington. “There are hundreds of women in Lexington that are currently suffering from this,” Johnica Merritt, with nonprofit organization Natalie’s Sisters said. Natalie’s Sisters focuses on...
Comments / 0