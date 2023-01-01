KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans may soon get their shot at performing at Dollywood; the theme park is set to host entertainer auditions through January. The park is gearing up for its 2023 season, which starts in March. Between then and now, Dollywood is planning to host auditions for cast singers, dancers, actors and costume characters.

