ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Dollywood to host entertainer auditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans may soon get their shot at performing at Dollywood; the theme park is set to host entertainer auditions through January. The park is gearing up for its 2023 season, which starts in March. Between then and now, Dollywood is planning to host auditions for cast singers, dancers, actors and costume characters.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee man loses 200 pounds; now he’s trying to inspire others

The Tennessee NFL team met for prayer and discussion on Tuesday. In Tennessee, AEDs are mandated at all schools after a 13-year-old in Blount County died of cardiac arrest. University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’. Updated: 5 hours ago. Most of the buildings affected saw flooding from damaged...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy