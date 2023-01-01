Read full article on original website
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe everything changed for Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant called out his teammates
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were two of many former players to crucify the Nets early in the season, but they are singing a very different tune right now.
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued for punching teenager during pickup basketball game
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is considered one of the future faces of the NBA. The former Murray State star
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win
CLEVELAND -- Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
Erik Stevenson made a big mistake that led to a loss in Stillwater.
Kraken to host Golden Knights in 2024 NHL Winter Classic
The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL's two newest franchises, will play the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Monday. It will be the first time hosting an outdoor game for the Kraken, who are in their second season as a franchise. It will...
The Brooklyn Nets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Jason Kidd sits at the top of the Nets' GOAT pyramid. Kevin Durant can surpass him if he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Drew Eubanks playing off Blazers' bench Monday
The Portland Trail Blazers did not include Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Eubanks started in the Blazers' last game while Jusuf Nurkic recovered from a non-COVID illness, but he'll start tonight's tilt on the sidelines with Nurkic back in the lineup. Our...
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
The Dallas Mavericks have received incredible production from Luka Doncic throughout their 2022-23 campaign. He's averaging a league-most 34.2 points, ranks top five in average for assists (8.9) and steals (1.7), and leads guards in rebounding average (8.7). Doncic hasn't just avoided slowing down; his production has actually increased as...
Chicago Bulls falter late as Donovan Mitchell scores 71 to lead Cleveland Cavaliers to OT win
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell set a new franchise scoring record in a single game against the Bulls, and sent Chicago to another close loss.
