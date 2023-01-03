ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023

 3 days ago

A family in Brooklyn welcomed the first baby born in New York City in the New Year.

Dexin and Holly welcomed their first son, Kingsley Mei, at the stroke of midnight on January 1.

He was born at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.

Kingsley Mei was born weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

"When I heard the fireworks starting I was like, 'oh, it's the new year.' All of a sudden we looked at the clock, wow, exactly 12 o'clock. The doctor and the nurse were like 'oh congratulations, you have a baby,'" mother Holly Mei said.

The city's public health system delivers approximately 15,000 babies annually.

Congratulations to the entire family!

