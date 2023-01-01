1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say

Officers with the Houston Police Department are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot that left one man dead late Saturday in southwest Houston.

On Dec. 31, at about 11:49 p.m., a blue Impala driven by one man and a gray four-door sedan with four men inside, crossed paths in a strip center on Chimney Rock Road, HPD officers said.

HPD preliminary information said there was a disturbance before people in both cars exchanged gunfire. The blue Impala then crashed into a white BMW that was parked in the lot.

Authorities say the gray sedan fled the scene on Chimney Rock Road, made a U-turn, drove back to the location, discharged more rounds to the location and then drove off.

The man driving the blue impala died at the scene.

At this time, officers are unsure what the motive was.

Witnesses told officers that one of the possible suspects in the gray car was a Black man, wearing a black mask, and has a tattoo on his right arm, from his elbow down to his wrist. The other potential suspect in the sedan was a Black man, between 18 and 20 years old, and skinny built.