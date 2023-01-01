ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say

By Courtney Carpenter via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Officers with the Houston Police Department are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot that left one man dead late Saturday in southwest Houston.

On Dec. 31, at about 11:49 p.m., a blue Impala driven by one man and a gray four-door sedan with four men inside, crossed paths in a strip center on Chimney Rock Road, HPD officers said.

HPD preliminary information said there was a disturbance before people in both cars exchanged gunfire. The blue Impala then crashed into a white BMW that was parked in the lot.

Authorities say the gray sedan fled the scene on Chimney Rock Road, made a U-turn, drove back to the location, discharged more rounds to the location and then drove off.

The man driving the blue impala died at the scene.

At this time, officers are unsure what the motive was.

Witnesses told officers that one of the possible suspects in the gray car was a Black man, wearing a black mask, and has a tattoo on his right arm, from his elbow down to his wrist. The other potential suspect in the sedan was a Black man, between 18 and 20 years old, and skinny built.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Comments / 9

john green
3d ago

Flipping sad... This is why i stay home... Things can happen at home, but I stand a better chance

Reply
4
Israel Moreno
3d ago

Dam fool 11 till minute to 2023 didn’t make I was asleep and stoned 12:00am woke up at to take hit the blunt now I’m getting me some Mexican’t tacos

Reply
2
 

KHOU

Man shot, killed during robbery at Richmond business

RICHMOND, Texas — Richmond police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery. This happened Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at a business on South 9th and Jackson streets in the Richmond area. Witnesses told police the armed robber walked into the business...
RICHMOND, TX
KHOU

HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man accused of stabbing female roommate to death over whining puppy, documents say

HOUSTON — New details were revealed in court documents in the case of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year's Eve. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Adrienne Russell after she was found laying on the ground gurgling with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of her home on Flushing Meadows Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
