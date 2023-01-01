Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Remembering Dr. Joe Diaco, Head Doctor for the Tampa Bay BucsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Jon Moxley promo set for AEW Dynamite
Moxley is set to speak on this week's Dynamite in Seattle.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
rajah.com
Exodus Prime Talks AEW Rampage Debut
During the latest recording of Toned In Entertainment, reigning MPX Addicts Champion Exodus Prime reflected on his AEW Rampage experience with Wardlow. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On having the chance to compete on AEW Rampage:. “It meant a lot. You don’t know if you’re actually going...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw John Cena and Kevin Owens face The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn) in Tag Team action. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW
That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reflects On MJF Promo, AEW Title Match & More
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his promo showdown with MJF, his AEW World Championship match and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the MJF promo...
rajah.com
Nyla Rose Talks Fantasy Lead-In To AEW Dynamite
During her recent chat with Fightful, former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Nyla Rose discussed a "pure fantasy world lead-in" to AEW Dynamite. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where "The Native Beast" touches on this topic:. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said....
rajah.com
Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
rajah.com
Live Musical Performance Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023
A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks His Relationship With All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with All Elite Wrestling is not as good as it used to be, but that was his choice due to him and AEW President Tony Khan exchanging words and him criticizing Khan's booking decisions.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A list of the best Smackdown On FOX moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the Top 10 moments from Friday's episode below, featuirng John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, another episode of the Smackdown Lowdown is...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
rajah.com
Bronson Reed Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura Ahead Of First WWE Raw Show Of 2023
Bronson Reed has issued a violence warning to one particular WWE Superstar. Ahead of the first Monday Night Raw show of 2023, Bronson Reed has issued a challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura. "I like to start the new year choosing violence," Reed wrote via his official Twitter page. "Hey Shinsuke Nakamura,...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Comments / 0