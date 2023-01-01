Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Says She Can ‘Do It Again’ Ahead Of WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss has been working in WWE for a very long time now and throughout her time in the company, Bliss has seen a ton of success. Bliss is a multi-time women’s champion and also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, so she is used to winning titles. Ahead of her huge title match on RAW this week, Alexa Bliss sent a defiant message.
PWMania
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
rajah.com
WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)
It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Nashville, TN. (1/2/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. Scheduled to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program kicks off tonight at 8/7c. On tap for this week's show is two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth...
rajah.com
Jungle Boy Reveals Things Are Going To Be Different In 2023
AEW Star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, son of the late Luke Perry, took to his Twitter and revealed what's in store for him this 2023. According to Jack Perry, 2022 was a big year for him and it took turns he was not expecting, but he is looking forward to closing some chapters this year and starting new ones and he promises things are going to be different this 2023.
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa On How He Feels About His Current Role With The Bloodline
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on a variety of topics such as how he loves his current role of being somewhat like a security guard of The Bloodline and how it is a big change coming from NXT.
rajah.com
Current Betting Odds Revealed For The 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Current betting odds...
rajah.com
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His Santina Character In The WWE
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his Santina character and how it was only supposed to last for one night. Santino Marella said:. “Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so...
rajah.com
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On "Unreal" 2022, Royal Rumble Betrayals (Video)
-- WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez had a pretty wild year in 2022, and the current NXT Women's Champion is hoping for "more magic" in the New Year. Over the weekend, Perez posted on Instagram, where she shared the following message with the WWE Universe:. -- In other World Wrestling...
rajah.com
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
