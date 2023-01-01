Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Went With Controversial WCW Finish To Protect The World Title’s Integrity
Eric Bischoff, former president of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), has recently discussed the reasoning behind the controversial finish at the 1997 edition of the annual event, WCW Starrcade. The event, which took place on December 28, 1997, was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by WCW. The main event featured...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Looks Back On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
Eric Bischoff thinks Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE is one of the top wrestling stories of 2022 and ranks it at #5. The most newsworthy stories were the topic at hand on the latest "Strictly Business" podcast and Bischoff commented on how fascinating of a move it was on Banks and Naomi's part.
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Call WrestleMania
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt from...
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
rajah.com
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW
That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette On If He Still Hates Shawn Michaels Up To This Day
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he doesn't know if he really ever hated WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels and how he has never felt the way he did about Donald Trump with the WWE Hall of Famer. Cornette also talked about how Michaels was a great worker and a great f*cking performer in the ring, but he was just an annoying f*cking prima donna motherf*cker to be around and those days it was just an annoying f*cking period of time in his life and Michaels was an unprofessional f*ck to be around to get along with or deal with.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Trying To Include Logic In His WWE Storylines
Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
PWMania
Jim Ross on Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna to Leave WWE Over Big Money Demand
Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself during a 2020 edition of his podcast, Grilling JR. Ross talked about Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon turned down in favor of letting her go. “She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Talks About Comparisons To The Rock: "I Have This Effeminate, Sassy Attitude"
These are the words that Ricky Starks thinks sums up his similarities to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "The Absolute One" spoke about the constant comparisons people make between himself and WWE legend The Rock during a recent interview on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast. “I go out there...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project
Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Pitched Being The General Manager Of WWE 205 Live
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how he tried to pitch being the General Manager of WWE 205 Live back in 2017. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I shot a video in the pre-tape room to try and...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Reflects On WWE Superstar Refusing To Sell For Joanie "Chyna" Laurer
Not everyone was lining up to sell for Joanie Laurer back in the days. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley spoke about Ahmed Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna back in the day in WWE during a recent installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. “No [on if he...
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
rajah.com
KiLynn King: "I Would Love To End Up In WWE"
The Putting You Over podcast recently sat down with KiLynn King, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, the current AEW and Impact Wrestling regular shared her dream of making it to the WWE. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where King touches...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac, The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews and Atiba and Manny Lemons vs. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy.
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business
What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Comments / 0