Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he doesn't know if he really ever hated WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels and how he has never felt the way he did about Donald Trump with the WWE Hall of Famer. Cornette also talked about how Michaels was a great worker and a great f*cking performer in the ring, but he was just an annoying f*cking prima donna motherf*cker to be around and those days it was just an annoying f*cking period of time in his life and Michaels was an unprofessional f*ck to be around to get along with or deal with.

1 DAY AGO