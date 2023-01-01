Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
PWMania
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Nashville, TN. (1/2/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. Scheduled to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program kicks off tonight at 8/7c. On tap for this week's show is two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth...
tjrwrestling.net
Don West Tributes Feature On WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage
As tributes continue to pour in for Don West, both WWE and AEW made reference to his passing on last night’s programming. It was announced by Mike Tenay on Twitter that Don West passed away due to brain lymphoma cancer. He had been fighting with cancer for the last two years.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Reflects On WWE Superstar Refusing To Sell For Joanie "Chyna" Laurer
Not everyone was lining up to sell for Joanie Laurer back in the days. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley spoke about Ahmed Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna back in the day in WWE during a recent installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. “No [on if he...
rajah.com
WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)
It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Trying To Include Logic In His WWE Storylines
Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Eric Bischoff's Claim That He Was Bitter In WCW
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as Eric Bischoff’s claims that he was always bitter in WCW and his negativity was one of the reasons for bad morale and political in-fighting in the company.
rajah.com
Current Betting Odds Revealed For The 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Current betting odds...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
rajah.com
WWE News: B-Fab Shares Photo With John Cena, Off-Air Raw Moments (Video)
-- A member of Smackdown faction Hit Row recently met a wrestling legend. In a post on Twitter, B-Fab shared a picture of herself and John Cena, after the multi-time WWE Champion returned to WWE on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match In His WWE Career
Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Says No One From The WWE Roster Tried To Get Into A Shoot Fight With Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how nobody in the company could hold a candle to him when it came to shoot fighting and how there was no doubt in anybody's mind that he was the world’s most dangerous man and that nobody could beat him. Shamrock also spoke about how he doesn’t think anybody who has a career in pro wrestling has a chance of actually beating him at his game.
