ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H

Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023

– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
NASHVILLE, TN
tjrwrestling.net

Don West Tributes Feature On WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage

As tributes continue to pour in for Don West, both WWE and AEW made reference to his passing on last night’s programming. It was announced by Mike Tenay on Twitter that Don West passed away due to brain lymphoma cancer. He had been fighting with cancer for the last two years.
rajah.com

WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)

It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
rajah.com

Kevin Owens Talks About Trying To Include Logic In His WWE Storylines

Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
rajah.com

Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
rajah.com

Jim Ross Talks Eric Bischoff's Claim That He Was Bitter In WCW

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as Eric Bischoff’s claims that he was always bitter in WCW and his negativity was one of the reasons for bad morale and political in-fighting in the company.
Yardbarker

Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
rajah.com

WWE News: B-Fab Shares Photo With John Cena, Off-Air Raw Moments (Video)

-- A member of Smackdown faction Hit Row recently met a wrestling legend. In a post on Twitter, B-Fab shared a picture of herself and John Cena, after the multi-time WWE Champion returned to WWE on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com

Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match In His WWE Career

Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com

Ken Shamrock Says No One From The WWE Roster Tried To Get Into A Shoot Fight With Him

Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how nobody in the company could hold a candle to him when it came to shoot fighting and how there was no doubt in anybody's mind that he was the world’s most dangerous man and that nobody could beat him. Shamrock also spoke about how he doesn’t think anybody who has a career in pro wrestling has a chance of actually beating him at his game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy