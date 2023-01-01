Read full article on original website
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
tjrwrestling.net
Notes On What Happened After WWE SmackDown Cameras Turned Off
It’s now been revealed what happens after the cameras stopped filming for Friday Night SmackDown, where John Cena competed in his first and only match of 2022. It would have been a unique occurrence if John Cena hadn’t been involved in the final show from the blue brand of the year, it would have marked a full calendar year without competitive action – something unheard of for the former World Champion.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
rajah.com
Santino Marella Talks At Length About Infamous Behind-The-Scenes Incident With Jim Cornette
The slap heard 'round the wrestling world. Santino Marella reflected on the infamous behind-the-scenes incident that saw Jim Cornette slap him during his days in the WWE developmental system during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he talks about this...
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Call WrestleMania
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt from...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
rajah.com
WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Has Now Been Made Available On Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last November 2022 after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2022 WWE Tribute to The Troops special aired on Saturday, December 17 and has now been made available on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com
WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)
It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
PWMania
Backstage News on Karl Anderson, WWE and NJPW Working Together
This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite having scheduled dates with NJPW, Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE several months ago. Anderson has been allowed to make commitments to NJPW despite being under contract with them. Rocky...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
