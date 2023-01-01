Read full article on original website
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW
That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His Santina Character In The WWE
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his Santina character and how it was only supposed to last for one night. Santino Marella said:. “Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so...
Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match In His WWE Career
Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic...
Various News: Danhausen Posts Final Unboxing Video, Raw Superstar Set To Drop Second Album Soon
-- A former WWE Tag Team Champion is gonna release a new album soon. In a post on Instagram, the Street Profits own Montez Ford broke the news that "Album No. 2" will drop in March:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling...
AJ Styles Confirms Injury, Says Surgery Won't Be Required
"The Phenomenal One" is definitely injured. AJ Styles took to social media to confirm the recent rumors regarding his injury status, while also revealing that the injury will not require surgery to repair. The WWE veteran wrote the following to his fans about his injury status on Twitter:. Just want...
Will Ospreay Talks Current NJPW Contract Ahead Of Title Defense Against Kenny Omega
During his recent chat with Fightful, urrent IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay discussed the upcoming expiration of his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On the end of his NJPW contract:. “It’s flattering to know where people want me to show...
WWE News: B-Fab Shares Photo With John Cena, Off-Air Raw Moments (Video)
-- A member of Smackdown faction Hit Row recently met a wrestling legend. In a post on Twitter, B-Fab shared a picture of herself and John Cena, after the multi-time WWE Champion returned to WWE on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
Kevin Owens Says His Mindset Towards Professional Wrestling Has Changed
Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how his mindset has changed as far as wrestling goes and how he is more worried about doing good stuff and stuff that the fans enjoy than wanting bigger things for himself because he has missed out on enjoying moments he really should have enjoyed, but he is not gonna do that anymore. Owens also spoke about how his mindset shifting is a lot healthier and it’s probably gonna help him be a better performer as well.
Sasha Banks Fuels Rumors: "Don't Be Afraid To Start Over Again ..."
The Sasha Banks rumors continue. After making headlines for filing for a trademark , "The Boss" has the wrestling world talking about following a recent tweet shared via her official Twitter feed. On Sunday, Banks took to Twitter and shared a photo that read, "Don't be afraid to start over...
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On "Unreal" 2022, Royal Rumble Betrayals (Video)
-- WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez had a pretty wild year in 2022, and the current NXT Women's Champion is hoping for "more magic" in the New Year. Over the weekend, Perez posted on Instagram, where she shared the following message with the WWE Universe:. -- In other World Wrestling...
Kevin Owens Talks About Trying To Include Logic In His WWE Storylines
Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
Eric Bischoff Talks His Relationship With All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with All Elite Wrestling is not as good as it used to be, but that was his choice due to him and AEW President Tony Khan exchanging words and him criticizing Khan's booking decisions.
Former Wyatt Family Member Talks About Potential Surprise Appearance In 2023 Royal Rumble Match
Could Erick Redbeard appear in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match?. The former WWE Superstar and Wyatt Family member formerly known as Erick Rowan recently appeared as a guest on "Ten Count" with Steve Fall, and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the Royal Rumble match at next month's WWE pay-per-view event.
Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project
Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
