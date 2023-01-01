ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

California ranked most urban state as U.S. Census redefines term

WASHINGTON -- More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Census: Virginia saw slight population growth in 2022

(The Center Square) – Virginia gained more than 26,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, according to 2022 population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. As of July 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates Virginia’s population sat at 8,683,619 – an increase of 26,254 residents compared to July 2021 estimates. The figure represents a 0.3% change from 2021 to 2022. Population in the Commonwealth between 2021...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Census: Californians are leaving the state

(The Center Square) – California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 104.7

10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed

Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
WASHINGTON, DC
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania's population decline one of highest in the country with staggering numbers

The state of Pennsylvania has experienced a significant population decline, losing over 40,000 residents between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This marks the fourth-largest loss of any state and represents a 0.3% decline compared to the previous year. The Census attributes the population decline in the Northeast and Midwest regions to negative net domestic migration. The Philadelphia metro area lost over 16,000...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
digg.com

Where Americans Moved In 2022, Visuazlied

Nick Gerli, CEO and founder of Reventure Consulting, posted a thread on Twitter detailing how Americans moved around in 2022. Here are the key points Gerli made in the thread. Florida and Texas saw big gains while people left New York and California; Migration to Southern states increased as opposed to other regions.
TEXAS STATE

