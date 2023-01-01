ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear and sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nossoff says sunny skies and mild temperatures will continue Monday, with clouds coming in later in the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows down to 44.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs up to 56. Lows only down to 48.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and milder. Highs up to 60. A few showers possible during the evening and at night. Not expected to be heavy. Lows hover close to 60.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a chance of rain or maybe even a thunderstorm late. Highs skyrocket to 67 (which would beat the previous record of 66 from 1950). Lows down to 47.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs near 49 but drop into the 30s by night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Highs near 40. A few spotty showers possible with a weak potential storm, but too far out to know specifics. Lows down to 30.

NEXT WEEKEND: Aside from the early shower potential Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and a generally cold weekend. Highs near 40. Lows near 30.

