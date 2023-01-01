Clear and sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nossoff says sunny skies and mild temperatures will continue Monday, with clouds coming in later in the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows down to 44.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs up to 56. Lows only down to 48.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and milder. Highs up to 60. A few showers possible during the evening and at night. Not expected to be heavy. Lows hover close to 60.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a chance of rain or maybe even a thunderstorm late. Highs skyrocket to 67 (which would beat the previous record of 66 from 1950). Lows down to 47.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Highs near 49 but drop into the 30s by night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Highs near 40. A few spotty showers possible with a weak potential storm, but too far out to know specifics. Lows down to 30.

NEXT WEEKEND: Aside from the early shower potential Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and a generally cold weekend. Highs near 40. Lows near 30.