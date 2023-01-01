ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Tottenham Hotspur ’s Premier League top-four hopes suffered a blow after second-half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz fired Aston Villa to a 2-0 win.

World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero were back for Spurs, but the former was at fault for Buendia’s opener and Luiz was able to wrap up the points with a fine 73rd-minute finish.

It extended Unai Emery’s unbeaten record against Tottenham to four games and inflicted more misery on Antonio Conte ’s side, who have conceded first in their last 10 matches and now dropped to fifth in the Premier League.

Spurs struggled to create chances throughout and were booed off after a third home defeat from their last five games.

Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

