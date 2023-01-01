ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WTOP

Pittsburgh hosts No. 13 Virginia following Burton’s 31-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 2-1 record in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Texas begins Big 12 play at Oklahoma

The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns basketball team begins Big 12 play with a road test against arch-rival Oklahoma (9-3). [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. The Longhorns (11-1) enter Big 12 play with a five game winning streak, with the most recent...
AUSTIN, TX
WNCT

Pirates go on road, upend Wichita State, 79-69

WICHITA, Kansas – Brandon Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as East Carolina defeated Wichita State 79-69 on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. Ezra Ausar added 16 points for the Pirates (10-5, 1-1 AAC) and RJ Felton and Javon Small chipped in 13 and 14 points respectively. The win marked the Pirates’ […]
WICHITA, KS
WTOP

Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOP

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR
WTOP

Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Wizards’ riding dominant defense to turnaround

Wizards' riding dominant defense to turnaround originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. All season long, at least some of the pieces have been there for the Wizards to have a good defense. The individual metrics for guys like Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija have been solid. As a team, they have ranked favorably in numerous key indicators across the board.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Cardinals lose again, but encouraging performances help mood

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cardinals lost another football game on Sunday. That’s not particularly important. Certainly, Arizona would still like to win games and the 20-19 loss to Atlanta was disappointing. But at this point, the franchise is much more interested in building for the future since the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoff race a few weeks ago.
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Jets begin focusing on next season after late collapse

Everything looked so promising for the New York Jets just five weeks ago. They were 7-4 and re-energized after a rout of the Chicago Bears with Mike White stepping in for a benched Zach Wilson, and the playoffs well within their grasp. Five straight losses later, the Jets are a...
FOX Sports

Williamson powers SMU to 92-67 victory over Tulsa

DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson had 17 points and SMU beat Tulsa 92-67 in the Mustangs' American Athletic Conference opener on Sunday. Williamson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mustangs (6-8). Zach Nutall hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Emory Lanier had 11 points. Sam Griffin scored...
TULSA, OK
WTOP

Panthers’ failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks’ job hopes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTOP

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after collapsing on the field hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported,...
CINCINNATI, OH

