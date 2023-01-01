Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
WTOP
Pittsburgh hosts No. 13 Virginia following Burton’s 31-point game
Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 2-1 record in...
Texas begins Big 12 play at Oklahoma
The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns basketball team begins Big 12 play with a road test against arch-rival Oklahoma (9-3). [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. The Longhorns (11-1) enter Big 12 play with a five game winning streak, with the most recent...
Pirates go on road, upend Wichita State, 79-69
WICHITA, Kansas – Brandon Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as East Carolina defeated Wichita State 79-69 on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. Ezra Ausar added 16 points for the Pirates (10-5, 1-1 AAC) and RJ Felton and Javon Small chipped in 13 and 14 points respectively. The win marked the Pirates’ […]
WTOP
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
Red Raiders Limited 'Special' Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins in Texas Bowl Win
Despite allowing a slew of star running backs to have big games this season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders limited Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.
WTOP
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
WTOP
The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
WTOP
Wizards’ riding dominant defense to turnaround
Wizards' riding dominant defense to turnaround originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. All season long, at least some of the pieces have been there for the Wizards to have a good defense. The individual metrics for guys like Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija have been solid. As a team, they have ranked favorably in numerous key indicators across the board.
FOX Sports
Kennesaw State hosts Eastern Kentucky following Blanton's 22-point performance
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-6, 1-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on the Kennesaw State Owls after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky's 88-83 win over the Queens Royals. The Owls are 5-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State is fourth...
WTOP
Cardinals lose again, but encouraging performances help mood
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cardinals lost another football game on Sunday. That’s not particularly important. Certainly, Arizona would still like to win games and the 20-19 loss to Atlanta was disappointing. But at this point, the franchise is much more interested in building for the future since the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoff race a few weeks ago.
WTOP
Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of...
WTOP
Jets begin focusing on next season after late collapse
Everything looked so promising for the New York Jets just five weeks ago. They were 7-4 and re-energized after a rout of the Chicago Bears with Mike White stepping in for a benched Zach Wilson, and the playoffs well within their grasp. Five straight losses later, the Jets are a...
FOX Sports
Williamson powers SMU to 92-67 victory over Tulsa
DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson had 17 points and SMU beat Tulsa 92-67 in the Mustangs' American Athletic Conference opener on Sunday. Williamson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Mustangs (6-8). Zach Nutall hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Emory Lanier had 11 points. Sam Griffin scored...
Kansas State vs. West Virginia: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
KANSAS STATE (11-1) vs 24/24 WEST VIRGINIA (10-2) Saturday, December 31, 2022 | 6:01 p.m. CT | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, Kan. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here) Ted Emrich (play-by-play) Bryndon Manzer (analyst) Kevin Kremer (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: // KMAN 1350 &...
WTOP
Panthers’ failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks’ job hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over...
WTOP
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after collapsing on the field hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported,...
