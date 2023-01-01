Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Antonio Madlock scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 70-61 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Hornets are 2-0 on their home...

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO