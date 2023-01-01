Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Kansas Jayhawks guard Gradey Dick made his mark in victory over Oklahoma State
Gradey Dick didn’t have his best shooting game but still made a huge impact in KU Jayhawks’ 69-67 win over Oklahoma State
theScore
No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as No. 6 Texas escaped Oklahoma with a 70-69 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday. It was the Longhorns' fourth straight win on the Sooners' home court. Oklahoma (9-4, 0-1)...
No. 24 West Virginia Falls to Kansas State
Manhattan, KS - The No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (12-1, 0-1) held an 11-point advantage at halftime before the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-1) came roaring back in the second half to take an eight-point lead. The Mountaineers evened the game at the of regulation, but the Wildcats took control in overtime for the 82-76 win.
Texas begins Big 12 play at Oklahoma
The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns basketball team begins Big 12 play with a road test against arch-rival Oklahoma (9-3). [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. The Longhorns (11-1) enter Big 12 play with a five game winning streak, with the most recent...
WTOP
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
No. 12 Baylor Bears at Iowa State: Preview & How to Watch
No. 12 Baylor Bears men’s basketball team hits the road to face Iowa State as Big 12 play tips off Saturday, Dec. 31
Postgame Notes: No. 4 Kansas 69, Oklahoma State 67
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. December 31, 2022 | Lawrence, Kansas | Allen Fieldhouse | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 8-5 overall, 0-1 Big 12 | Kansas 12-1, 1-0 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Bryce Thompson - 23, Assists...
WTOP
Cardinals lose again, but encouraging performances help mood
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cardinals lost another football game on Sunday. That’s not particularly important. Certainly, Arizona would still like to win games and the 20-19 loss to Atlanta was disappointing. But at this point, the franchise is much more interested in building for the future since the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoff race a few weeks ago.
WTOP
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
West Virginia Drops Second Big 12 Game
Stillwater, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) dropped the second game of their two-game road trip to start Big 12 Conference play to Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) 67-60 Monday night. West Virginia started 1-5 from the field and committed three turnovers as Oklahoma State grabbed the early 6-2...
WTOP
The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
WTOP
Hubbard inactive for Bengals; Diggs, Poyer active for Bills
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were without defensive Sam Hubbard for Monday’s night’s game against the Buffalo Bills but had starting tight end Hayden Hurst back in the lineup. Both players had missed time with calf injuries. Hubbard participated in practice last week but missed his...
WTOP
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BUFFALO: CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray, OL Alec Anderson, S Dean Marlowe, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney. CINCINNATI: QB Jake Browning, HB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, G Jackson Carman, DE Sam Hubbard, DT Jay Tufele.
WTOP
Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn’t want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos’ interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.
WTOP
Chargers have eyes on AFC’s 5th seed after 4 straight wins
For the second time in three seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers have put together a late-season four-game winning streak. In this case though, the momentum for the Chargers is coming at the right time as they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Sunday’s 31-10 victory over...
WTOP
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after collapsing on the field hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported,...
Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams lead Oklahoma Sooners in 98-77 win over West Virginia
The Oklahoma Sooners opened Big 12 play with a big win over West Virginia, sparked by Ana Llanusa’s 28 points and 24 points Madi Williams. The Sooners led for most of the first half until a West Virginia run helped the Mountaineers take a three-point lead into halftime. The two sides traded buckets for much of the third quarter. With about two minutes to play in the third, the Oklahoma Sooners took over.
Comments / 0