atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers survive scare, beat Raiders in OT
LAS VEGAS — The 49ers didn't exactly go rolling into the new year in the same fashion they closed out 2022. But after eight consecutive victories, this might have been the kind of game the 49ers needed to fully prepare them for the pressure of the NFL playoffs. Rookie...
UPMATTERS
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Stumps for Nick Bosa as NFL MVP
Bosa currently leads the league in sacks. With two weeks left in the season, the NFL MVP debate is expected to come down to the wire. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are among the players who could separate themselves from the rest of the pack with a strong finish.
Raiders make ugly NFL history with latest major collapse
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big switch under center ahead of Week 17, with Derek Carr getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. It looked as though that change was going to reap the Raiders a tantalizing result in the form of an upset victory over the streaking San Francisco 49ers, with Las Vegas establishing a double-digit lead in the second half. Instead, the Raiders melted once again, as they eventually lost the game, 37-34 in overtime.
NBC Sports
NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's
The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
No. 1 seed in NFC playoffs still within reach for 49ers, Vikings
It sure looked like the Philadelphia Eagles were going to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture well before the final week of the regular season. However, the team has now lost two consecutive games, with the latest coming during Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, dropping Philadelphia to a 13-3 record this season.
NBC Sports
Shanahan believes 49ers got good Banks, Greenlaw injury news
Guard Aaron Banks is expected to miss the 49ers' regular-season finale with ankle and knee sprains but the team is hopeful he will be available for their first postseason game. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not get a full evaluation on a back injury that forced him out of the 49ers'...
