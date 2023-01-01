So, why demand women have children they do not want & cannot afford? Anti-abortion Zealots are all gooey-eyed about Fetuses. Insist all be born. Among the worst things that can happen to an infant is to be born into a home that does not want them; "doubly worse" if that home is one of poverty. Unwanted, underprivileged children do not often grow into solid, well educated, hard working, productive law-abiding citizens. Many become sullen, resentful, semi literate, non-productive and outright dangerous. The Far Right makes no sense in this double think. Let the people who don't WANT children, NOT have them!
"Pro life" forced birthers murder doctors, burn down clinics and constantly harass women for decades. Google Dr George Tiller, Dr Barnett Slepian, Dr David Gunn, all doctors murdered by forced birthers!
