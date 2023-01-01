LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A potent winter storm will continue to roll across the state Monday night bringing heavy snow, ice, rain, and maybe even a few thunderstorms to the state through tonight and into the day on Tuesday. It should be said at the outset, that travel conditions will become very difficult as we head into Monday afternoon and evening, particularly for parts of northern and western Nebraska where heavy snow has been ongoing through the day on Monday. Into Tuesday morning, the morning commute will be impacted by snow and ice already on the ground plus additional areas of snow across the eastern half of the state. If you don’t have to be out on the roads over the next day or so, please don’t!

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO