More Late game Heroics leads Women’s Basketball to 2-0 start in the Valley with fourth quarter comeback over Indiana State

thedailyhoosier.com
Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss
The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
Yahoo Sports
Indiana basketball vs. Iowa TV, radio, Big Ten standings
The Indiana Hoosiers return to Big Ten play with a trip to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. IU (10-3, 1-1) beat Elon and Kennesaw State last week without Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson. Jalen Hood-Schifino (17.5 points) and Tamar Bates (13.5 points, 5-of-9 3-pointers) filled in the primary scoring threats in their absence.
wbiw.com
Linton boys basketball coach arrested after being found passed out in a car
COALMONT – The Linton boys basketball coach Joseph Hart has been arrested on a public intoxication charge. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Department report, Hart, 50, of Linton was arrested after he was found unconscious in a car parked on a road near Coalmont in Clay County at 4:15 a.m., Saturday.
bsquarebulletin.com
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
nuvo.net
The hardest working man in Indiana
If you're reading this, you probably support live music around town. (And if you don't, GET OUT THERE and see some live music!) One of our home-grown local musicians is the talented Thom Woodard. He grew up in Indy and has played in countless bands here and in Bloomington. His love for guitar playing started in high school while playing along to albums by Neil Young, The Who, The Stones, and The Beatles. He would attend concerts, realized that the live musicians sounded much better than what he heard on his albums, and decided he would like to play live music.
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
WTHI
New Turn to the River project looks to build new plaza near city hall
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project could provide an area for community gatherings in Terre Haute. Art Spaces was awarded $450,000 from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for its "Turn to the River" project. The project hopes to build a plaza by the Wabash to bring people...
WTHI
New development released in 1981 Sullivan County murder investigation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's new information on a Sullivan County cold case dating back to 1981. The case involves the murder of Sarah "Jeanette" Benson of Farmersburg. She was 51 when she was killed. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, on January 2, 1981, Benson returned home...
A mother and dad inspired five sons to serve the nation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — It’s the time of year when Christmas decorations fill many homes, but in the Wilkie home there’s also a permanent display honoring members of a family rooted in patriotism. “They’ve done what they’ve wanted to do and I’m proud of that,” said dad Robert Wilkie. Robert and Mary Wilkie have […]
State Police investigating multiple interstate crashes New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Highway crashes claimed at least one life in Indiana in the early hours of 2023 as state police were called to investigate multiple incidents. Authorities confirmed one person was killed when a vehicle hit a bridge support on Interstate 70, near the Little Point exit in Morgan County, shortly before 6 a.m.
WTHI
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
Bloomington’s ban on the retail sale of cats, dogs goes into effect on Jan. 1
The ban is something that will directly impact Delilah’s Pet Shop, which has been open for over 40 years.
Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers located a wanted person driving North […]
