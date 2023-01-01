ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

More Late game Heroics leads Women’s Basketball to 2-0 start in the Valley with fourth quarter comeback over Indiana State

dailyegyptian.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss

The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yahoo Sports

Indiana basketball vs. Iowa TV, radio, Big Ten standings

The Indiana Hoosiers return to Big Ten play with a trip to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. IU (10-3, 1-1) beat Elon and Kennesaw State last week without Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson. Jalen Hood-Schifino (17.5 points) and Tamar Bates (13.5 points, 5-of-9 3-pointers) filled in the primary scoring threats in their absence.
IOWA CITY, IA
nuvo.net

The hardest working man in Indiana

If you're reading this, you probably support live music around town. (And if you don't, GET OUT THERE and see some live music!) One of our home-grown local musicians is the talented Thom Woodard. He grew up in Indy and has played in countless bands here and in Bloomington. His love for guitar playing started in high school while playing along to albums by Neil Young, The Who, The Stones, and The Beatles. He would attend concerts, realized that the live musicians sounded much better than what he heard on his albums, and decided he would like to play live music.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

A mother and dad inspired five sons to serve the nation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — It’s the time of year when Christmas decorations fill many homes, but in the Wilkie home there’s also a permanent display honoring members of a family rooted in patriotism. “They’ve done what they’ve wanted to do and I’m proud of that,” said dad Robert Wilkie. Robert and Mary Wilkie have […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local families celebrated the new year before midnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Bloomington police investigate New Year’s Eve stabbing incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen just an hour into the new year. BPD officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of S. College Avenue on report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with a “significant injury” […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers located a wanted person driving North […]
FARMERSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy