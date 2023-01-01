More Late game Heroics leads Women’s Basketball to 2-0 start in the Valley with fourth quarter comeback over Indiana State

If you're reading this, you probably support live music around town. (And if you don't, GET OUT THERE and see some live music!) One of our home-grown local musicians is the talented Thom Woodard. He grew up in Indy and has played in countless bands here and in Bloomington. His love for guitar playing started in high school while playing along to albums by Neil Young, The Who, The Stones, and The Beatles. He would attend concerts, realized that the live musicians sounded much better than what he heard on his albums, and decided he would like to play live music.

