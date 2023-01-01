Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-2 Win Over Finland
Team USA defeated Team Finland by a score of 6-2 on Dec. 31, winning first place in Group B at the 2023 World Juniors. While the game was relatively even in momentum, Team USA was able to rely on their goaltending and offense to keep the game controlled and get the win.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres
The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the "home" team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.Playing on...
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had an assist on Amadio’s first-period goal to break a team road point record he shared with Jack Eichel (November 2022), Max Pacioretty (2019-20) and Paul Stastny (2018-19). Stone has three goals and six assists during his streak. It was a memorable night for Roy, who scored twice in a regular season game for the second time in his career. This was his 200th NHL contest. “Our first line has been doing a great job. They’ve been scoring a lot of goals. So it’s nice to help them,” said Roy, who scored his first goal since Nov. 25.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Wild Celtics vs. Nuggets Game: "Nikola Jokic Showed Jayson Tatum Who The MVP Is"
The Denver Nuggets are trying to place a flag on top of the Western Conference in a year that has been extremely tight in terms of records of the top Western teams. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have had the best record in the NBA for almost the entire season. Their clash as the leaders in each Conference was the perfect way to start the new year.
