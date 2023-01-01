Read full article on original website
Related
kogt.com
Jimmy Leroy Puckett
Jimmy Leroy Puckett, 72, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas, on December 6, 1950, he was the son of Roland Lee Puckett,...
'We love this town, this community' : Tacos La Shula in Orange officially closes
ORANGE, Texas — Owners of a beloved Mexican restaurant and Southeast Texas staple have announced their business is officially closed. The owners of Taco La Shula made the announcement in a Monday afternoon Facebook post. "It has been an amazing journey filled with times that we will never forget...
kogt.com
Sandra Russell
Sandra Russell, age 45, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Beaumont, Texas. Family will be holding a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements were made under the care of Dorman Funeral Home. Sandra was born on Monday, March 7, 1977 in Orange, Texas to parents...
kogt.com
Raymond Walter Butler, Jr
Raymond Walter Butler, Jr., 32, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Ed Rawls of Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Born in Huntsville, Alabama, on January 19,...
kogt.com
Pinto Joins Honor Wall
Congratulations to former Orange City Manager Chuck Pinto (center) who was placed on the Wall of Honor at the Live Oak Police Department. Pinto served as Police Chief and City Manager in Live Oak back in the eighties before coming to Orange.
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Farmers Market looking for vendors entering 2023
The Beaumont Farmers Market looks to add a couple extra bakery vendors entering 2023. Market Manager Erin Reho said the farmer’s market is still taking applications to add two or three new vendors. The farmer’s market announced on its Facebook page late last month that Little Flock Bakery will...
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
KFDM-TV
Daughters in Beaumont ask for help to find their mother who suddenly went missing
BEAUMONT — Three daughters will spend Saturday, the last day of the year, leading a community search for their mom. Friday marks three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared. Her daughters say their mother was missing throughout the freeze that recently hit Southeast Texas, and they didn't hear anything...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
kogt.com
Sowell Sworn In As Commissioner
For 10 months Chris Sowell has been sitting in the audience in a stackable chair during Orange County Commissioner’s Court meetings. The next time he enters the courtroom he’ll be sitting in the leather chair in front of the audience as the Commissioner of Precinct Two. Sowell, 46,...
'Endless fun under one roof'| Main Event's grand opening weekend set to begin January 20
BEAUMONT, Texas — City officials hoped 2023 would be filled with many new opportunities for Beaumont, and Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy one of those opportunities soon. The first 200 people in line for the Main Event grand opening will win free laser tag for a year. The...
KFDM-TV
Community members joined three daughters to help them search for their missing mother
BEAUMONT — Community members joined three daughters Saturday on New Year's Eve to help them search for their missing mother. It's been three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared on Dec. 9. Gutierrez, who stayed with friends or family members, went missing from the Avenues neighborhood in Beaumont. On...
kogt.com
WOC Vehicle Used In Theft
Early Monday morning someone broke into the new Transportation Building at West Orange-Cove CISD on Burnet Street and stole one of the schools suburban’s, driving it through the fence. That vehicle was then used to drive thru the convenience store at the corner of 23rd and Lutcher Drive where...
Staff, customers speak out after SUV stolen from West Orange-Cove CISD used in smash-and-grab
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two police departments are investigating after an SUV stolen from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was used in a separate burglary. Both crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other. Around 4 a.m., West Orange Police received a call...
kjas.com
House rental scam and pet scams hitting locally
Johnnie Callahan loves her home on West Verna Street in Jasper, and she says the last thing she would ever do is sell it or rent it out to someone. However, Johnnie says she was shocked to learn that someone has listed her home for rent on a rental website.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified
BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
Comments / 1