Orange, TX

Jimmy Leroy Puckett

Jimmy Leroy Puckett, 72, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas, on December 6, 1950, he was the son of Roland Lee Puckett,...
ORANGE, TX
Sandra Russell

Sandra Russell, age 45, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 1, 2023 in Beaumont, Texas. Family will be holding a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements were made under the care of Dorman Funeral Home. Sandra was born on Monday, March 7, 1977 in Orange, Texas to parents...
ORANGE, TX
Raymond Walter Butler, Jr

Raymond Walter Butler, Jr., 32, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Ed Rawls of Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Born in Huntsville, Alabama, on January 19,...
ORANGE, TX
Pinto Joins Honor Wall

Congratulations to former Orange City Manager Chuck Pinto (center) who was placed on the Wall of Honor at the Live Oak Police Department. Pinto served as Police Chief and City Manager in Live Oak back in the eighties before coming to Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Beaumont Farmers Market looking for vendors entering 2023

The Beaumont Farmers Market looks to add a couple extra bakery vendors entering 2023. Market Manager Erin Reho said the farmer’s market is still taking applications to add two or three new vendors. The farmer’s market announced on its Facebook page late last month that Little Flock Bakery will...
BEAUMONT, TX
Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
Sowell Sworn In As Commissioner

For 10 months Chris Sowell has been sitting in the audience in a stackable chair during Orange County Commissioner’s Court meetings. The next time he enters the courtroom he’ll be sitting in the leather chair in front of the audience as the Commissioner of Precinct Two. Sowell, 46,...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
WOC Vehicle Used In Theft

Early Monday morning someone broke into the new Transportation Building at West Orange-Cove CISD on Burnet Street and stole one of the schools suburban’s, driving it through the fence. That vehicle was then used to drive thru the convenience store at the corner of 23rd and Lutcher Drive where...
WEST ORANGE, TX
House rental scam and pet scams hitting locally

Johnnie Callahan loves her home on West Verna Street in Jasper, and she says the last thing she would ever do is sell it or rent it out to someone. However, Johnnie says she was shocked to learn that someone has listed her home for rent on a rental website.
JASPER, TX
UPDATE: Auto-pedestrian fatality on College Street, victim identified

BEAUMONT — Justin Stanford has been identified as the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night. Stanford attempted to cross College street and was struck by a Dodge Challenger. Stanford died as a result of the impact. Original Reporting:. The Beaumont Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian fatality in...
BEAUMONT, TX

