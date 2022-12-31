ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

rvamag.com

Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond

Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
RICHMOND, VA
rewind1051.com

Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock

One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
WOODSTOCK, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
hagerstownmagazine.com

Mama Lulu’s Diner

Williamsport’s blast from the past satisfies an appetite for cozy, country fare with a side of heartfelt nostalgia. Local folks might remember the building at Potomac and Conococheague Streets as “Jeanne’s corner,” a hub for meeting friends and grabbing something yummy for more than 50 years. Jeanne House opened Jeanne’s Confectionery in the historic Hurd building in 1946 and operated the popular eatery until 2000. The space transitioned through several incarnations since then, housing the Williamsport Creamery then the Desert Rose Café and Sweet Shoppe.
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
mdlottery.com

Big Dreams of Tiny Houses Fueled by $100,000 Mega 7s Win

A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off. A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!. The lucky player, a...
WALDORF, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV
Augusta Free Press

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
CULPEPER, VA
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
cbs19news

Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
LURAY, VA
thingstodopost.org

5 Top-Rated Hotels in Lake Anna, Virginia

Discover the best hotels in Lake Anna, Virginia including Prospect Hill Inn & Restaurant, Hotel Lake Anna, Wilderness Presidential Resort, Stevenson Ridge, The Boxley Place Inn. 1. Prospect Hill Inn & Restaurant. 2887 Poindexter Rd, Louisa, VA 23093-3005. Excellent. 78%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor. 4%. Terrible. 1%. Overall Ratings.
LOUISA, VA
WTOP

Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.

A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting

A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

Welcome the first babies of 2023 in the DMV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A baby boy was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, believed to be the first birth in the New Year in the DC area. Lael, the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni of Silver Spring, weighed 8 lbs....
SILVER SPRING, MD
lbmjournal.com

Trex sells commercial division

WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
WINCHESTER, VA

