Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO