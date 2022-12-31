Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategyWilliam Saint ValFredericksburg, VA
rvamag.com
Hello Gorgeous! Welcoming Salon Voss To Richmond
Welcome to Salon Voss. A luxurious salon owned by the fabulous Tamara Lewis, who has been pampering clients in Fredericksburg for a whopping 7 years. Now, she’s bringing all her hair styling expertise to Richmond with a brand new location in Short Pump. Fredericksburg knows Tamara as a top salon owner, and she’s excited to make a splash in Richmond. We got a chance to ask her a few questions about the shop and what they do.
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
rewind1051.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
WHSV
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
hagerstownmagazine.com
Mama Lulu’s Diner
Williamsport’s blast from the past satisfies an appetite for cozy, country fare with a side of heartfelt nostalgia. Local folks might remember the building at Potomac and Conococheague Streets as “Jeanne’s corner,” a hub for meeting friends and grabbing something yummy for more than 50 years. Jeanne House opened Jeanne’s Confectionery in the historic Hurd building in 1946 and operated the popular eatery until 2000. The space transitioned through several incarnations since then, housing the Williamsport Creamery then the Desert Rose Café and Sweet Shoppe.
mdlottery.com
Big Dreams of Tiny Houses Fueled by $100,000 Mega 7s Win
A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off. A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!. The lucky player, a...
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Lake Anna, Virginia
Discover the best hotels in Lake Anna, Virginia including Prospect Hill Inn & Restaurant, Hotel Lake Anna, Wilderness Presidential Resort, Stevenson Ridge, The Boxley Place Inn. 1. Prospect Hill Inn & Restaurant. 2887 Poindexter Rd, Louisa, VA 23093-3005. Excellent. 78%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor. 4%. Terrible. 1%. Overall Ratings.
WTOP
Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.
A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
WJLA
Welcome the first babies of 2023 in the DMV
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A baby boy was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, believed to be the first birth in the New Year in the DC area. Lael, the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni of Silver Spring, weighed 8 lbs....
lbmjournal.com
Trex sells commercial division
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
