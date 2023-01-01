ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The new year is off to a great start with mild temperatures and dry weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with winds 5-10 mph. Lows near 36 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with foggy conditions possible early morning. Mostly sunny with highs near 51. Lows near 38.

TUESDAY: Foggy start likely with cloudy skies. Winds pick up late morning from south 5-15MPH. Showers late night. Temps move very little, highs near 54. Lows drop to 52.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers with very mild temps. 60 high, low near 42.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy as rain moves out, cold temps settle in. Highs near 45 degrees. Lows near 27.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Highs near 39. Lows drop near 25.

THE WEEKEND: Partly sunny skies both days with highs in low-40s. Lows subfreezing 29-25 degrees.

