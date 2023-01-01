Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Cousin Basils Closed Today for Employee Christmas Party
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar will be closed on Monday, January 2, for their employee Christmas party. Owner Jason Conley told exploreJeffersonpa.com, “My employees here at Cousin Basils are very important to me and to the success of this restaurant. This party is a way of showing my appreciation for their teamwork.”
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Albert
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Albert. Albert is an adult male Labrador Retriever/Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Albert is friendly, gentle, and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway...
SPONSORED: Get Price Protection When You Pre-Order a Vehicle at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – There are many advantages when you pre-order your vehicle at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM. When you pre-order a vehicle at Clarion Ford, it guarantees the order is yours. Pre-ordering allows you to select the options, features, and colors you want without paying for options you don’t want. Custom orders are prioritized and built faster than normal stock units allowing you to get exactly what you want, faster.
Police: Area Man Trying to Apply for Loan Scammed Out of $2,400
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of an internet scam in which an area man lost over $2,000. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Monday, January 2, an investigation was launched into a scam that occurred along Lyle Lane in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cream Cheese Scrambled Eggs
1 – 3 oz. package of cream cheese, softened. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and cream until smooth. -Beat in the eggs, Parmesan cheese, lemon pepper, and salt. Stir in bacon. -In a large skillet, melt butter; add egg mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until...
State Police Calls: Drug Possession Charges Filed After Man “Hears Voices” and Calls Police
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Two Arrested for Drug Possession in Cooper Township. According to PSP Clearfield, a known 38-year-old Winburne man called police to report that he could hear his old neighbors from Altoona talking in the bedroom of his residence around 2:37 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at a residence in the 100 block of Trolley Street in Cooper Township, Clearfield County.
Area Man, Woman Accused of Leaving Dog Outside in Frigid Temperatures for Nearly Three Days Without Water, Food
BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Animal cruelty charges are pending against two area residents after police say they left a dog outside in frigid temperatures for nearly three days. According to Clearfield-based State Police, two known suspects abandoned a dog on Albert Run Road in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, for an estimated 64 hours, beginning on December 25 until December 28.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of sprinkles before 11am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 11am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
