Lafayette Township, NJ

Merle Tackema

Merle Tackema of Wantage passed from his earthly life into his eternal home on Dec. 31, 2022. He was 79. Born Sept. 23, 1943, in Opeinde, Netherlands, he immigrated to the United States with his parents in 1947, settling in Mount Vernon, Wash. Later, his family moved to Sussex, NJ.
SUSSEX, NJ
Emily Smith

Emily Smith of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Overlook Hospital in Summit. She was 75. Born in Germany to the late Iwan and Genovefa Benko, she came to the United States as a young girl and lived in Dover for many years before moving to Wantage in 2008.
WANTAGE, NJ
Sussex County small-business grant program open

The Sussex County small-business grant program is open for applications, Commissioners Director Anthony Fasano said at the Board of County Commissioners meeting Dec. 28. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations that qualify may apply for grants of up to $15,000 online at sussexcountysbg.com. The board has dedicated $2 million of its...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

