Pembroke, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Spotlight: James Scott meshing well at EE Smith

Fayetteville, N.C. — E.E. Smith was a tough out for boys basketball teams last year, but the Golden Bulls were undersized. That changed in a big way when 6-foot-10 senior James Scott came on board. Scott, a College of Charleston recruit, was already well known in the 3A ranks...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WECT

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

3 killed in Scotland County crash on New Year's Eve

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people died in a crash on New Year's Eve on U.S. Highway 501 in Scotland County, according to Trooper R.A. Rogers with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Rogers said a Nissan ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and hit a BMW. He...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville shocks with metro growth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Up and Coming Weekly

Braden named new Fayetteville Police Chief

Kemberle Braden will be the next police chief for the city of Fayetteville. Braden, an assistant chief who has been with the department for 27 years, will replace Police Chief Gina Hawkins, who announced in July that she is retiring in January. “I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity to continue...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Police: Suspect wanted in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Laurinburg on Sunday. Laurinburg police officers were called to Asheville Street Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found a 60-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment...
LAURINBURG, NC
georgiatrend.com

2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman

It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
GEORGIA STATE

