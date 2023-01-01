ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
strictly-business.com

ALLO Communications – Celebrating 20 Years of Connections

For 20 years, supporting businesses has been ALLO’s (AlloFiber.com/Business) business. Maybe you’ve noticed: ALLO has been making headlines and growing in a major way. In 2003 ALLO began building its first gigabit fiber market and they had a big vision for their future and their growth. To them, growing means expanding their fiber footprint and for their employees, it means even bigger career opportunities. Although they started small back in 2003 with four employees, they now have their ubiquitous fiber network being supported by over 1,200 team members.
LINCOLN, NE
strictly-business.com

NHDA Releases RentWise Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool Online

Nebraska Housing Developers Association (NHDA, housingdevelopers.org) is excited to introduce their new program that is launching this January, RentWise Online: Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool. RentWise is a program which increases community awareness and support for quality, affordable rental housing. It is a program to help renters obtain and...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
strictly-business.com

NSSPC Receives $25K Donation from for your business Healthy Blue Nebraska

Healthy Blue Nebraska has donated $25,000 to the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (NSSPC,nsspc.org). The grant will help increase awareness, decrease stigma, and implement programs aimed at preventing suicide. Dr. Dave Miers created the NSSPC over 20 years ago. The nonprofit is a voluntary group of committed and passionate individuals...
NEBRASKA STATE
aarp.org

Advocating for Nebraskans 50-Plus

AARP Nebraska will hold its annual Lobby Week with state lawmakers from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. Members and volunteers can participate either in person or virtually. Scheduled events include informational sessions on AARP’s priority bills affecting older Nebraskans in the 2023 legislative session, along with background about...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect

LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023

Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2022) LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts New Year’s Day message:. “2022 has been a year for the record books. As we head into 2023, Nebraska is stronger than ever.”. “A historic legislative session provided a record $3.4 billion in new tax relief for Nebraskan families...
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

Nebraska Health Care Lead Class V Announced, Wakefield Health Care Center Administrator Listed

LINCOLN – The fifth class of Nebraska Health Care LEAD is being highlighted by a representative from northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Nebraska Health Care and Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation, Class V will be a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Legislature returns with contentious issues looming

The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy