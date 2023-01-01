Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Restaurants cooking up solutions to staff struggles in new year
OMAHA, Neb. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the wait time at Mama's Pizza rarely exceeded an hour. Now, the owner said, it is not uncommon to wait 75 or 90 minutes for a pie. Jeff Harwood wishes that were not the case. He has taken steps to make working...
strictly-business.com
ALLO Communications – Celebrating 20 Years of Connections
For 20 years, supporting businesses has been ALLO’s (AlloFiber.com/Business) business. Maybe you’ve noticed: ALLO has been making headlines and growing in a major way. In 2003 ALLO began building its first gigabit fiber market and they had a big vision for their future and their growth. To them, growing means expanding their fiber footprint and for their employees, it means even bigger career opportunities. Although they started small back in 2003 with four employees, they now have their ubiquitous fiber network being supported by over 1,200 team members.
strictly-business.com
NHDA Releases RentWise Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool Online
Nebraska Housing Developers Association (NHDA, housingdevelopers.org) is excited to introduce their new program that is launching this January, RentWise Online: Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool. RentWise is a program which increases community awareness and support for quality, affordable rental housing. It is a program to help renters obtain and...
kmaland.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
strictly-business.com
NSSPC Receives $25K Donation from for your business Healthy Blue Nebraska
Healthy Blue Nebraska has donated $25,000 to the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (NSSPC,nsspc.org). The grant will help increase awareness, decrease stigma, and implement programs aimed at preventing suicide. Dr. Dave Miers created the NSSPC over 20 years ago. The nonprofit is a voluntary group of committed and passionate individuals...
aarp.org
Advocating for Nebraskans 50-Plus
AARP Nebraska will hold its annual Lobby Week with state lawmakers from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. Members and volunteers can participate either in person or virtually. Scheduled events include informational sessions on AARP’s priority bills affecting older Nebraskans in the 2023 legislative session, along with background about...
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
WOWT
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
fox42kptm.com
The new year puts into effect Initiative 433, Nebraska's minimum wage increase
AXTELL, Neb. — The first day of the year brought with it the Nebraska’s minimum wage increase, the first step under Initiative 433, passed by voters in November. In the general elections on November 2022, 59% of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 433, which will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
Kearney Hub
5 notable books by Nebraska authors, centered on life in the Midwest
KEARNEY — As the end of the year approaches and the darkness comes early during these winter days, finding a good book to read can be invaluable. Here are five offerings of nonfiction, poetry and fiction by Nebraska authors — or works centered on life in the Midwest:
kfornow.com
Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
kfornow.com
Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement
(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2022) LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts New Year’s Day message:. “2022 has been a year for the record books. As we head into 2023, Nebraska is stronger than ever.”. “A historic legislative session provided a record $3.4 billion in new tax relief for Nebraskan families...
etxview.com
Nebraska's outgoing chief medical officer reflects on state's handling of COVID pandemic
Within months of being appointed Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone found himself in the midst of a pandemic that closed schools, bars and restaurants and at times threatened to overwhelm hospitals. More than three years later, Anthone, 68, is poised to leave the post. His appointment ends...
waynedailynews.com
Nebraska Health Care Lead Class V Announced, Wakefield Health Care Center Administrator Listed
LINCOLN – The fifth class of Nebraska Health Care LEAD is being highlighted by a representative from northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Nebraska Health Care and Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation, Class V will be a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
etxview.com
Legislature returns with contentious issues looming
The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
Comments / 0