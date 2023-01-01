Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
strictly-business.com
Legacy Retirement Communities Awards Lisa Martin the 2022 Mission & Values Award
Legacy Retirement Communities (www.LegacyRetirement.com) is proud to recognize Lisa Martin, a Life Enrichment team member at the Legacy Terrace, with the 2022 Mission & Values Award. Each year, residents, staff members, and friends of Legacy communities nominate the person they believe lives out the company’s mission and values by enriching the lives of their residents. A panel of judges reads through the nominations and the award is presented at the annual Employee Appreciation Event.
strictly-business.com
Amy Pappas Joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln as Director of Operations
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln (lincolnhabitat.org) is excited to welcome Amy Pappas as the new director of operations. She joined the team in November of this year. Most recently, she served as the associate director at the People’s City Mission. She has a long history of working for nonprofits in the Lincoln community and is looking forward to using her multitude of talents to help families in Lincoln find safe, affordable housing.
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Awards Seven at Celebrate Business Luncheon
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Bison. The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially. GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Carbon, LLC. The Green Business of the Year Award...
strictly-business.com
Fresh Start’s Project Funway Raises $30K for Women in Need
Fresh Start (www.FreshStartHome.org) held their signature fundraising event, Project Funway, on November 4 at The Cornhusker Marriott. The event raised $30,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 31 years. Donations from the event will help provide a safe, secure, and supportive home for women experiencing homelessness.
strictly-business.com
HBAL’s Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation Donates $3K to Santa Cop
The Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Lincoln Police Union Charities. These funds will help purchase toys which will be given directly to children with whom the officers come into contact. Although Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org) members weren’t able to build wooden toys as they have in the past, the hope is to resume building toys for Santa Cop in 2023.
strictly-business.com
YMCA of Lincoln’s Giving Tree Program Brings Cheer to Elliott & Pershing Elementary Students
The YMCA of Lincoln (YMCALincoln.org) made the holidays a little brighter for children at Elliott and Pershing Elementary Schools. Their annual Giving Tree program collected nearly a thousand donations for children in preschool through fourth grade so that every student would receive a special holiday gift this year. Gifts were distributed by YMCA staff and volunteers through the Y’s Community Learning Center (CLC) program on December 13.
strictly-business.com
SP Group, P.C. Welcomes Val Bartunek to their Team
SP Group (spgrouppc.com) is excited to announce the addition of Val Bartunek to their team. Val, came to Lincoln by way of Liberty, MO, landing at Lincoln Southeast High School her junior year. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying Early Childhood Education to pursue her dream of teaching pre-kindergartners. After teaching for 21 years, she took a professional leap. While continuing to fulfill her passion for working and connecting with people, she entered the client relations field specializing in client and partner on-boarding processes.
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
strictly-business.com
Caring Friends In Home Care Welcomes Laura Hunt in Human Resources
Caring Friends In Home Care (caringfriendsinhomecare.com) is elated to welcome Laura Hunt to their human resources team. Laura joined Caring Friends in November of this year. She enjoys being in a positive environment surrounded by people that support each other. Previously, Laura has worked in the home health care and medical fields for the last 40 years.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictly-business.com
NHDA Releases RentWise Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool Online
Nebraska Housing Developers Association (NHDA, housingdevelopers.org) is excited to introduce their new program that is launching this January, RentWise Online: Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool. RentWise is a program which increases community awareness and support for quality, affordable rental housing. It is a program to help renters obtain and...
strictly-business.com
West Gate Bank Promotes Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon
The West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) Board of Directors has elected Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon to vice president, commercial lending. Taylor Price began working for West Gate Bank in May of 2013 as a credit analyst intern and moved to a full time credit analyst in September of 2013. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in August of 2016 and to assistant vice president in July of 2019. Taylor’s focus is on commercial real estate lending and residential investment property financing.
strictly-business.com
Bob McNally – Lincoln Airport Authority
Meet Bob McNally, director of operations for the Lincoln Airport Authority (www.lincolnairport.com). Tell us a little about your business. – The Lincoln Airport Authority was established in 1959 to oversee the airport and aviation for the city of Lincoln. Today, the airport authority controls approximately 5,500 acres, operating the Lincoln Airport as well as LNK Enterprise Park, which is one of the largest industrial park developments of its kind in the Midwest.
strictly-business.com
AHA to Benefit from UNO’s Dodgeball Tournament for Heart Disease February 3
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is excited to sponsor a dodgeball tournament to benefit The American Heart Association (AHA, www.heart.org) of Nebraska. The event will take place on Friday, February 3 at the H&K building on UNO’s campus, 6323 Maverick Plaza in Omaha. Check-in will begin at 5 p.m., with game play beginning at 5:30 p.m. The fun-filled night will include friendly competition, free food, and prizes.
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
klkntv.com
Professional gives advice in decluttering for the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the new year in full swing, many across Lincoln are starting to act on their resolutions. For many, a fresh start comes in the form of decluttering their lives to go along with the saying, “a clean home is a healthy home.”. Wendy...
strictly-business.com
Branched Oak Observatory Makes Progress on Earth-Moon-Earth Communication System
Branched Oak Observatory (branchedoakobservatory.com) is making progress on their Earth-Moon-Earth communication system. Early in December, Doug Buhrman, Matthew Anderson, David Dickinson, and Paul Spieker took to the skies aboard a JLG lift and completed a major portion of the exciting new Earth-Moon-Earth communication system. Doug, the mastermind behind the project, hopes to be ready for Branched Oak’s first “Moon Bounce” by early this year.
Comments / 0