Auburn, ME

wabi.tv

Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
BANGOR, ME
960 The Ref

Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever...
CUMBERLAND, ME
themainemag.com

Brunswick in 48 Hours

Suspended over the Androscoggin River, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge is a historic pedestrian bridge that connects the towns of Brunswick and Topsham, and is a great first stop during your trip to Brunswick. Built by the same company responsible for the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, this iconic landmark is the perfect spot to snap a few photos and immerse yourself in nature.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine

POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
POLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
newportdispatch.com

Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine

DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
DEERFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice

SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
SMITHFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

No injuries sustained in Farmington house fire

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in a house fire in Farmington early Sunday morning. Farmington Fire Rescue say it happened around 1 a.m., where they found an attached two-car garage heavily involved in the fire that was extending into the house. They say crews were able to...
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
SMITHFIELD, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta

For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
SMITHFIELD, ME

