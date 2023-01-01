Read full article on original website
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
wabi.tv
Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever...
Mainer finds healing through skiing, helping others find the sport
RUMFORD, Maine — Josh Hodsdon is obsessed with skiing. The Rumford native fell in love with the sport at nearby Black Mountain when he was 12. When he wasn't carving down the mountain, he also began helping the operations team with small tasks until he was old enough to join the ski patrol.
themainemag.com
Brunswick in 48 Hours
Suspended over the Androscoggin River, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge is a historic pedestrian bridge that connects the towns of Brunswick and Topsham, and is a great first stop during your trip to Brunswick. Built by the same company responsible for the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, this iconic landmark is the perfect spot to snap a few photos and immerse yourself in nature.
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Maine Medical Center announces first baby born in 2023 at hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — The first baby born at Maine Medical Center on New Year's Day 2023 was delivered early Sunday morning, the hospital reported. Esther Florandy Saint Aude was born weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces at about 2:30 a.m. to parents Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, according to a news release from Maine Medical Center.
WMTW
Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine
POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
newportdispatch.com
Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine
DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
WMUR.com
Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice
SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
wabi.tv
No injuries sustained in Farmington house fire
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in a house fire in Farmington early Sunday morning. Farmington Fire Rescue say it happened around 1 a.m., where they found an attached two-car garage heavily involved in the fire that was extending into the house. They say crews were able to...
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to discover, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service.
penbaypilot.com
No significant injuries after pickup truck lands hood first in Hope ditch
HOPE — Area firefighters were faced with an odd angle as they sought to extricate two occupants of a pickup truck, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, on the Camden Road (Rt. 105) in Hope. Following the approximate 10:54 a.m. report of a rollover in the area of 742 Camden Road,...
penbaypilot.com
Medomak Middle School parents alarmed by reported ‘kill list’, question safety plans
WALDOBORO — Two weeks before the holiday break, an incident at the Medomak Middle School appalled and frightened students and parents, resulting in many conversations amongst administrators and parents, as well within families. At issue was an alleged “kill list” that included the names of six students.
WGME
Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
25 Places People Want to See at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, After It Teases What’s to Come
Rock Row, the mixed-use development built around a quarry in Westbrook, Maine, has continued to build itself up. Restaurants, offices, residences, retail, and more are just the tip of the iceberg for this place that looks to be a new destination hotspot in the state. There's even a medical campus...
