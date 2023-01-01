Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
strictly-business.com
Amy Pappas Joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln as Director of Operations
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln (lincolnhabitat.org) is excited to welcome Amy Pappas as the new director of operations. She joined the team in November of this year. Most recently, she served as the associate director at the People’s City Mission. She has a long history of working for nonprofits in the Lincoln community and is looking forward to using her multitude of talents to help families in Lincoln find safe, affordable housing.
strictly-business.com
Fresh Start’s Project Funway Raises $30K for Women in Need
Fresh Start (www.FreshStartHome.org) held their signature fundraising event, Project Funway, on November 4 at The Cornhusker Marriott. The event raised $30,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 31 years. Donations from the event will help provide a safe, secure, and supportive home for women experiencing homelessness.
strictly-business.com
Caring Friends In Home Care Welcomes Laura Hunt in Human Resources
Caring Friends In Home Care (caringfriendsinhomecare.com) is elated to welcome Laura Hunt to their human resources team. Laura joined Caring Friends in November of this year. She enjoys being in a positive environment surrounded by people that support each other. Previously, Laura has worked in the home health care and medical fields for the last 40 years.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
strictly-business.com
Mike Vandenberg – Southeast Community College
Meet Mike Vandenberg, executive chef at Course at the Great Plains Culinary Institute (www.southeast.edu/course). Tell us a little about your business. – Course is an upscale student-run restaurant located within the Great Plains Culinary Institute at Southeast Community College. Our culinary students staff the restaurant in the front and back of house. I facilitate menu development, recipe writing, and staff training, and the students execute lunch service under my supervision. We are open to the public Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during active semesters and closed during academic breaks.
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Young Professionals Group Announces New Leadership For 2023
The Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG, LincolnYPG.com) announced the results of their 2023 executive leadership election and the addition of three members to the leadership council. Bryce Morgan, Nebraska Bank of Commerce, was elected to serve as YPG’s 2023 chair for a second term. Alyssa Christiansen, Mourning Hope, will serve as vice chair, with Micah Lindblad, Hudl, in the role of secretary.
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
strictly-business.com
West Gate Bank Promotes Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon
The West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) Board of Directors has elected Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon to vice president, commercial lending. Taylor Price began working for West Gate Bank in May of 2013 as a credit analyst intern and moved to a full time credit analyst in September of 2013. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in August of 2016 and to assistant vice president in July of 2019. Taylor’s focus is on commercial real estate lending and residential investment property financing.
WOWT
Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
strictly-business.com
AHA to Benefit from UNO’s Dodgeball Tournament for Heart Disease February 3
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is excited to sponsor a dodgeball tournament to benefit The American Heart Association (AHA, www.heart.org) of Nebraska. The event will take place on Friday, February 3 at the H&K building on UNO’s campus, 6323 Maverick Plaza in Omaha. Check-in will begin at 5 p.m., with game play beginning at 5:30 p.m. The fun-filled night will include friendly competition, free food, and prizes.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
strictly-business.com
Transform Your Living Spaces with Decorative Concrete from Concrete Craft
As their name implies, Concrete Craft (concretecraft.com) considers themselves more than a concrete company in Lincoln. They are your craftspeople who take great pride in bringing artistry to the industry. So, when it comes to choosing new paving for your patio, driveway, walkway, or pool deck – including interior floors like basements and garages – you can count on the professionals at Concrete Craft. They have an extensive variety of decorative concrete stamping, resurfacing, and staining options to create just about any look you dream of.
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
strictly-business.com
Bob McNally – Lincoln Airport Authority
Meet Bob McNally, director of operations for the Lincoln Airport Authority (www.lincolnairport.com). Tell us a little about your business. – The Lincoln Airport Authority was established in 1959 to oversee the airport and aviation for the city of Lincoln. Today, the airport authority controls approximately 5,500 acres, operating the Lincoln Airport as well as LNK Enterprise Park, which is one of the largest industrial park developments of its kind in the Midwest.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming.
